Exercising and drinking a beer afterwards is part of everyday life for many people. Research is now providing initial results on how alcohol affects physical fitness.

Ein Aperol Spritz in the spring sun, a glass of sparkling wine to toast, and after jogging you treat yourself to a cool beer. Alcohol is anchored in our society, and even those who want to live a healthier life, maybe even lose weight, do sports to get fitter, don’t want to do without every glass. How harmful is alcohol in moderation? And how do wine, beer and cocktails affect physical fitness, muscle building and calorie consumption?

Johanna Kuroczik Editor in the “Science” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

One thing is clear: alcohol, i.e. ethanol, is a cytotoxin from a biochemical point of view. And it can do a lot of harm to the body. It fuels inflammatory processes, damages the liver in particular and leads to cardiovascular diseases, nerve damage and cancer. The World Health Organization summed up: “There is no safe amount of alcohol that does not impair health.” The more alcohol you drink, the more severe the consequences.