Cuba records its first case of monkeypox: it is an Italian tourist who is currently hospitalized in very serious conditions. The man, according to what has been made known, is in danger of life.

According to what has been disclosed, the Italian tourist would have arrived in Cuba last Monday.

On Wednesday he felt ill and went to the hospital. His health conditionsor get worse in a short time and on Thursday he was admitted to intensive care in cardiac arrest.

The tourist stayed in a rented house and visited various places in the western provinces of the country. The Ministry of Health of Havana is trying to reconstruct the movements and the different stages of his journey, in order to be able to monitor the health situation of the residents in the coming days.

This is the first recorded case on the island. No further information has yet been disclosed on the identity of the patient now hospitalized in serious condition.

For the moment he has been placed in the care of Cuban doctors in the hope that he will recover. If his health conditions improve, a transfer from the hospital could be considered.

Cases of monkeypox around the world continue to rise. The disease has struck over 35 thousand people in the world according to the World Health Organization and continues to record a strong increase in positivity in recent weeks. In early August, monkeypox also affected a 4-year-old girl living in Germany. This is the first pediatric case of the disease.

The little girl tested positive for the virus along with the parents with whom she lives. The child did not come into contact with other people.