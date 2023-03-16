Does andropause really exist? Let’s start by saying right away that the concept of andropause is very different than that of menopause. In that case, in fact, it is possible to identify a precise moment that characterizes this event: the definitive loss of menstruation. From this moment on, the woman is in a stable condition of hypogonadism during which the ovaries no longer produce estrogens, which are female hormones. In this state the woman spends at least a third of her life. This is how the menopausal woman’s body changes.

Andropause does not cause real physical transformations

Man, on the contrary, continues to have the possibility of continuing to procreate. The incidence of overt hypogonadism in the elderly adult male does not exceed 2% of the population. The problem is that at some point the male body begins to produce less and less testosterone, with many consequences that we will see shortly.

The drop in testosterone after age 40

The extent of the fall may also depend on the general state of health, so it is very subjective. Second a study by the prestigious Mayo ClinicHowever, by the age of 40, a man loses 1% of the amount of testosterone each year. This process marks the life of the male, given that testosterone also has a very important metabolic function (for adipose tissue, glucose and bone metabolism, etc.) beyond the well-known action on sexual activity.

In accordance with international guidelines, when the value of testosterone, measured on several occasions in the morning (at least twice), is lower than 280 ng/dl, we are talking about full-blown hypogonadism but not andropause.

Andropause: what are the symptoms?

The specific symptoms that accompany this decline are those related to sexual disorders:

decrease in desire,

reduction of morning erections,

erectile dysfunction.

However, there are also symptoms that do not directly concern the sexual sphere:

chest pains,

gynecomastia ,

, sweating,

low mineral density in bones,

hot flashes.

However, a condition of testosterone deficiency can undermine the metabolism of various organs or systems thus facilitating the persistence of important metabolic diseases (obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, etc.) and their serious complications such asatherosclerosicardiovascular diseases with acute events and bone fractures.

What are the causes?

The main cause is decreased testosterone. If it is clinically established, it requires testosterone replacement therapy. It can also be determined by some diseases that facilitate the fall of testosterone.

Pathologies such as obesity, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, full-blown diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, sleep apnea syndrome, chronic renal failure or depression play an important role in determining the drop in testosterone.

Andropause: are there therapies?

In the presence of overt hypogonadism, it is necessary to intervene with an adequate replacement therapy. Testosterone is important not only on a sexual level, but is able to support efficient glucose, lipid and bone metabolism.

Therapy must be adapted to each patient and should be undertaken if the person is still in good health. In the hands of experts, testosterone therapy does not present important undesirable effects, but requires monitoring of the concentration of red blood cells, PSA (prostate marker) and a visit of the morphological characteristics of the prostate.

What can we do?

There are numerous testosterone products which are characterized both by the route of administration (oral, intramuscular, transcutaneous, etc.) and by their duration in the blood.

The oral route has been completely abandoned due to the poor efficacy of the product, while the one administered intramuscularly based on testosterone esters can be administered every three weeks. Although inexpensive, it causes an important variability in the circulating levels of the hormone, often being above the physiological levels in the first week after administration, while they are reduced in the third week.

The new products on the market are able to maintain stable circulating testosterone rates throughout the day and can be administered percutaneously, daily.

Finally, it should be noted that an intramuscular injection product is on the market (testosterone undecanoato), which has a long half-life and requires administration every 12 weeks. It has been seen that after the first administrations, the plasma value of testosterone remains stable throughout the course of therapy.

Prevention

In the absence of major pathologies, a correct lifestyle can maintain over time a

good level of testosterone in the blood. It is necessary to follow a healthy diet and do adjust physical activity to control weight. By doing so, there is a good chance of keeping testosterone in the right values.

Obesity is certainly among the worst enemies of testosteronefighting it with the right diet and lifestyle, the testosterone level if reduced rises in proportion to weight loss.

Also abstaining from smoking and drinking is important. Alcohol negatively affects liver metabolism. Liver-related diseases are frequently associated with metabolic and sexual diseases. Smoking, on the other hand, compromises the vascular and neurological systems, both of which play an important role in obtaining a valid erection.

If you respect a healthy lifestyle you will have a natural reduction in testosterone due to age, and you should hardly reach those plasma values ​​that commonly identify the condition full-blown hypogonadism.

