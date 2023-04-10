L’apple cider vinegar it is a product obtained from the alcoholic fermentation of ripe apples which first give rise to cider and then to vinegar: it is a very simple condiment in all its purity, delicate and with a very intense aroma. At the same time it can also be an invaluable ally for our well-being, for the health and beauty of the body both inside and out.

All that is beneficial and healthy in apples is therefore concentrated and maximized in apple cider vinegar which becomes a real health elixir. In fact, this product is not only a refined ingredient to always have in the kitchen, but it is also a “natural medicine” that can help our body in a thousand ways.

But be careful because all that glitters is not gold: once distilled and made clearer and more crystalline, the vinegar loses most of its substances healthy which would make it a real panacea given that the best one is a little cloudy, with a well-defined shade, even with some residue and filament.

The unfiltered version of apple cider vinegar retains all the beneficial properties of the apple, which are found in all parts of the fruit from the core, to the pulp and the peel. So now, let’s go to the center of the article and see more specifically what all the benefits of unfiltered apple cider vinegar are.

The organic acid contained in this vinegar dissolves the ‘lactic acid, managing to fight fatigue, while the malic acid relieves joint pain and counteracts the formation of stones;

managing to fight fatigue, while the malic acid relieves joint pain and counteracts the formation of stones; It is a very powerful antioxidant and alkalizing agent of the organism;

The use of apple peel makes it rich in triterpenoids which are capable of counteracting the proliferation of cancer cells;

This vinegar is also able to prevent damage caused by free radicalsdelaying the aging of cells;

It is also an excellent ally of diets because it helps burn fat grassi in excess managing to stimulate the metabolism and consequently to keep the weight under control;

in excess managing to stimulate the metabolism and consequently to keep the weight under control; It also stimulates the blood circulation and contributes to the drainage of fat cells;

and contributes to the drainage of fat cells; Improves saliva production and digestive enzymespromoting digestion;