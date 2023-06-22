Is artificial intelligence a mind trap?

We live in an age where artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a dominant presence in our daily lives. These technologies, once reserved for making life easier for those with motor or cognitive impairments, are now permeating every sector of society, including education. But as we eagerly embrace this high-tech future, we must also ask ourselves: at what price does this digital convenience come?

Research indicates that excessive dependence on digital assistants can impair many cognitive skills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

