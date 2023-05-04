Sexual enhancers, poison or slimming products?: Is bitter asparagus poisonous? Which myths about vegetables are true and which are not

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Asparagus increases potency, is toxic when bitter and loses flavor after freezing? Is that really true? Here the most stubborn myths about the popular stick vegetables are put to the test.

Sexual enhancer, poison or low-calorie slimming product? Many myths about asparagus persist. However, the fact remains: in Germany, asparagus is one of the most popular types of vegetables, no other country in the world eats and produces as much of the spear vegetables as Germany. Reason enough to get to the bottom of the myths surrounding asparagus… The myth of asparagus as a potency-enhancing drug has been circulating since ancient times. Even then, the vegetable was used to treat erectile dysfunction and sexual dysfunction – and it still is today. One reason the misconception persists is that asparagus contains vitamin E – a vitamin that is actually believed to have a libido-enhancing effect. However, according to medical studies, for an effective effect on potency, the dose of vitamin E must be so high that it cannot be achieved by eating asparagus alone. Another reason why the myth has persisted for so long: the phallus-like shape of asparagus alone seems predestined to sell the vegetable as an aphrodisiac.

But even today, asparagus juice and asparagus essences are mainly recommended in Ayurvedic medicine for lust and erectile dysfunction – although there is no scientific evidence of an aphrodisiac effect. Nevertheless, a romantic meal with asparagus and wine can certainly create a joyful mood … While asparagus does not increase desire in bed, it can have health benefits for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Because 100 grams of asparagus contain 108 micrograms of folic acid. The water-soluble vitamin supports growth processes, cell division and the development of the nervous system of unborn babies and should be taken daily during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Another misconception: asparagus becomes poisonous when it tastes bitter. It is true that asparagus can develop bitter substances if it is pricked too close to the rootstock or if there is a drastic cold snap during growth. However, these substances are by no means hazardous to health. With a little sugar and butter when cooking, the bitter substances are neutralized. Even raw asparagus is not, as is often assumed, unhealthy or even poisonous. Raw asparagus stalks are not a health hazard and are safe to eat. Especially tender, uncooked asparagus heads taste great in a salad or can be placed on the food or on the edge of the plate as decoration.

Asparagus is healthy. This statement is basically true – but not for all people. Asparagus contains many healthy nutrients such as potassium and calcium, which primarily strengthen the cardiovascular system. It also contains fiber, which protects the intestines, as well as plenty of vitamin C and folic acid for the immune system. But in exceptional cases, asparagus can be harmful to health. People who suffer from gout or kidney disease are better off avoiding asparagus. Because asparagus contains purine, which is converted into uric acid in the body and can cause gout attacks. Above all, large amounts of uric acid overtax the kidney function and are then not excreted. This leads to uric acid crystals, which can cause joint pain. Another myth: white asparagus is healthier than green asparagus. But that’s not true either, because exactly the opposite is the case. In contrast to white asparagus, green asparagus grows above the ground and thus develops the healthy, natural pigment chlorophyll and plenty of vitamin C in the sun.

Of course, white asparagus is also healthy. White asparagus contains many valuable ingredients such as fiber, iron, vitamins, beta-carotene, minerals such as calcium and potassium as well as secondary plant substances and sulfides. Mainly because of the high water content, asparagus is said to have a slimming effect. Because 100 grams of asparagus have just 19 calories. Even though green asparagus is healthier than the white spears, white asparagus is still more expensive. Because the green pole vegetables are easier to harvest and are only cut off above the ground. White asparagus, on the other hand, has to be carefully dug up and pricked by hand. The corresponding harvesting conditions increase the price of white asparagus.

Can’t you freeze asparagus? On the contrary – if you observe certain rules. The asparagus must be fresh and peeled before freezing. For the ideal enjoyment, the asparagus must not be thawed beforehand, but must be cooked while still frozen. Then the asparagus retains its taste and does not become watery. Asparagus spears often have a bluish tip. Then this asparagus is often sold cheaper. But the blue tip is not a sign of lack of taste. Because this purely visual difference occurs when the asparagus sprout out of the ground earlier than it is pricked. Just a few hours of sunlight are enough for the asparagus head to turn bluish. Not only asparagus with blue heads, but also with blossomed asparagus tips are often traded as inferior goods. Completely wrong. Because asparagus with open heads tastes just as delicious as the spear vegetables with perfectly smooth tips. The split ends are just a sign that the vegetables have been in the sun longer than usual. A squeak test is apparently designed to check the freshness of asparagus. A certain squeaking sound should be heard when the spears are rubbed together, only then is the asparagus fresh. But that is certainly not the only characteristic of fresh asparagus. An undamaged, shiny skin and a moist interface of the asparagus show its freshness just as reliably. The freshness of the asparagus also affects the nutrient content, which drops relatively quickly after harvest. It is therefore advisable to process asparagus immediately after purchase. If this is not possible, the vegetables can be kept unpeeled and wrapped in a damp cloth in the vegetable drawer of the refrigerator for about two days.

Unfortunately, asparagus cannot be grown all year round – although some asparagus lovers would like to. But the official end of the asparagus season in Germany is traditionally June 24th. And not without reason. Because in order to ensure a good harvest in the following year, the plants need sufficient regeneration – at least 100 days, according to the rule of thumb. However, there is a way to extend the very short asparagus season. Nearing the end, the popular vegetable is often sold a little cheaper: a good time to stock up. Because fresh, peeled asparagus can be frozen very well and kept in the freezer for up to a year. By Natalie Cada

Teleschau