Sugar corresponds to the sweetening substance par excellence, which is also the easiest to find in most of the culinary preparations of industrial origin, much appreciated due to its renowned sweetening power, a reality that until a few centuries ago was only available with the of natural sweeteners such as honey. A large part of modern sugar comes from sugar cane, and over the last few years the different types of cane sugar have multiplied and led to the affirmation of a theory that sees this variant, i.e. the “dark” one compared to the traditional white do less “bad”. But what is the truth?

Is brown sugar good or bad for health? Here is the truth

In any case, modern sugar derives from the final product of sugar cane or beetroot, but white sugar and cane sugar, there is no chemical difference, as they correspond to the same molecule which is mainly made up of glucose and fructose.

From a nutritional point of view, the caloric intake and therefore also the effect on the body is practically identical, since the traditional consumption of one or the other has no real differences, which are solely linked to the quantity of molasses, which is a “waste” from the sugar refining process to be more or less present.

In white sugar, the most refined one, there is almost no molasses, while in the various forms of cane sugar, the percentage of this added element is between 1% and 7% depending on the type.

But is brown sugar, i.e. the sorry variant, more “good” for health than white? Nothing changes, because as mentioned, the molecule is exactly the same, and the differences are laughable.

The flavor changes, so the choice is derived from our personal taste and the type of preparation required.