Is canned fish good for health? Here is the answer from the experts

Now we have scientific proof: canned tuna and others fish preserves they have many benefits, comparable to fresh fish. Not only that: they are able to prevent neoplasms, cognitive decline and depression. The canned fish it’s a perfect component for one healthy diet. Therefore, the conserves on the fish contained in the cans are being debunked.

Fish contains a great many polyunsaturated fatty acids omega-3 long chain (EPA and DHA). It is no coincidence that they have an important positive role in case of inflammatory phenomena. They manage to control the intensity until they stop. “Including fish in a healthy diet is highly desirable to prevent some noncommunicable diseases,” says Andrea Poli, president of the Nutrition Foundation of Italy (NFI). “This applies to both fresh and preserved fish: thanks to the heat treatment it is subjected to, it does not deplete any of the essential nutrients present. Canned fish actually maintains the same properties as fresh fish”.

Always pay attention to cooking fish before consumption. “Frying reduces, probably markedly, the protective effects, which would instead be maintained by less aggressive techniques. On the other hand, no significant nutritional or functional loss is observed in the preparation of canned fish”, adds Poli.

For what concern colorectal cancerwhich risks registering as many as 1.6 million deaths by 2040 worldwide (Cancer Today, Morgan E) there are some interesting updates. A study conducted by the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research IRCCS has shown that two portions a week of canned fish in oil decrease by 34% this tumor. The favorable role of canned fish has also been demonstrated in reducing the risk of the onset of tumors of the oral cavity, pharynx and stomach.

Canned tuna and other canned fish have important nutritional properties and contain little saturated fat and little cholesterol. Let’s not forget the high intake of vitamin A and D, B12 and B3, potassium and iodine. Important protein meal, they are of the utmost importance for 1 out of 2 Italians, more than those contained in vegetables.

“Today, the positive role of canned fish is a fact. We are talking about foods with important nutritional characteristics, such as fresh fish, but with the advantage that they keep for a long time and that they can also arrive where fish is difficult to find”, says Luca Piretta, gastroenterologist and nutritionist at the Campus Biomedico University of Rome.

“Noble proteins, i.e. of high biological value, minerals (calcium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, iodine), vitamins of the B complex, as well as vitamins A, D and E. These are just some of the essential elements of fish preserves. Furthermore, the oil from the can of tuna is a food that should not be eliminated, but reused in the kitchen. In contact with tuna, polyunsaturated fats are enriched, in particular compounds of omega 3 fatty acids (DHA) and vitamin D (cholecalciferol), not naturally present in olive oil”.

A rumor claims that canned tuna would not be as nutritious and healthy like the fresh one. Thanks to cutting-edge conservation and heat treatment, the food can has become a bulwark for safety, conservation and anti-waste. It maintains nutritional characteristics similar to those of fresh tuna.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

