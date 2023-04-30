Is crawling bugle poisonous and how to remove the purple weeds in the lawn?

With the rising temperatures, we are drawn outside more and more often and there is hardly anything nicer than relaxing in our own garden after a long day at work. Gardening is fun and good for body and soul – every hobby gardener knows that. But nobody wants weeds in the garden, right? Once it has found its way into the garden, crawling bugle will spread faster than we would like. Although the ground-covering plant is great for planting under hedges and roadsides as well as for planting larger areas, it is rather undesirable in your own lawn. Is crawling bugle poisonous? How can you remove the purple weeds in the lawn? Read on because in the following article you will find all the answers!

Is crawling bugle poisonous?

The creeping bugle is a blue flowering and actually quite pretty perennial that can be seen in meadows, bushes and hedges. The perennial grows to about 30 cm high and usually spreads very quickly – and for this very reason it is undesirable for many gardeners in their own garden and can become a nuisance. Is crawling bugle poisonous? The answer is no, quite the opposite – the wild herb has been considered a medicinal plant for centuries.

Today, creeping bugle is used to treat sore throats and indigestion, and it can even be used in the kitchen. However, there are 65 different species of the plant and 3 of them are actually edible. These include crawling bugle (Ajuga reptans), yellow bugle (Ajuga chamaepitys) and pyramidal bugle (Ajuga pyramidalis). With its slightly tart taste, it is ideal for seasoning soups, stews, herb sauces and salads.

Removing the purple weeds in the lawn: Here’s how to do it

Once established in a location, creeping bugle will spread very quickly and getting rid of them can be quite difficult. But we are here for you and we will tell you the best tips on how to remove the purple weeds in the lawn. It can multiply in two ways – either through its root system or by self-seeding. Therefore, it is very important that you take action in a timely manner.

border the bed

A bed edging that runs above ground is one of the most effective ways to combat crawling buggies in the garden. To do this, put the plant in the ground as usual and then attach the bed edging. You have various options to choose from and bed edgings made of metal, plastic or stone are ideal for this. It is particularly important that the material is not only introduced into the ground, but also protrudes slightly – this is the only way to block the way for the foothills. Also make sure that the bed edging has a certain height.

Cut back crawling bugle

As previously mentioned, creeping bugle flies reproduce by root suckers and by seeds, which can be carried to distant locations by voles or birds. And so it can happen that the weeds suddenly and unexpectedly appear in your garden. In order to remove the purple weeds in the lawn, you should remove the faded parts of the plant as quickly as possible. You can prevent seed and fruit formation by pruning in good time by completely removing all withered flowers.

Cut out the purple weeds

If crawling bugle has penetrated the lawn, then you should act radically and cut out the purple weeds. Make absolutely sure that you remove all root pieces and the main root – unfortunately, tearing out the plant will not do anything in the long run. So work thoroughly and first loosen up the soil around the plant with a hoe. Then, little by little, pull the roots out of the ground and voilà – this is how you can remove the purple weeds in the lawn.

Apply root barrier

Want to plant creeping bugle but somehow stop its rapid spread? Then it is worth installing a root barrier when planting. Dig a planting hole and make sure it is twice the size of the root ball. Put the root barrier in the hole and close everything with special clamps. Then you can plant the creeping bugle as usual.