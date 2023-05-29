Is diabetes reversible? What can be done to reverse the disease – breaking latest news

When a patient is diagnosed with diabetes that’s when he needs all the help he can get. The first few weeks are crucial for organizing new eating habits, learning how to measure blood sugar, manage medications. One of the first questions patients ask themselves is: will I be able to recover? Will I have to take medication for life?

“We need to be clear,” he warns Gabriele Riccardiformer professor of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases at the Federico II University of Naples -. There is no definitive cure for diabetes and one cannot realistically be cured forever once the disease has developed, except with a pancreas transplant, which is only possible in cases of type 1 diabetes which, among other things, presupposes lifelong anti-rejection therapy. However in some cases the diabetes can be reversiblei.e. the return of blood sugar to normal it is conceivable even without drugs, and this is possible in those who are overweight and manage to achieve a significant weight reduction”.

Meaning of diabetes Diabetes is one chronic disease characterized by a excess blood sugar (hyperglycemia). In type 1 diabetes (which usually begins in childhood or adolescence) the pancreas does not produce insulin of ne produces little and must therefore be injected into the body on a daily basis. Insulin is a hormone that allows glucose to enter cells and the subsequent use as an energy source. When this mechanism is altered the glucose accumulates in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia.

Il type 2 diabetes instead it is determined by one reduced sensitivity of the body to insulin: the pancreas is able to produce insulin, even if in small quantities, but the body’s cells are unable to use it. In both types of diabetes the high level of sugar in the blood can harm our body causing heart disease, kidney problems, pain and damage to the limbs (diabetic neuropathy) with the need for amputation in severe cases and even blindness. See also A "gardensia" for research against multiple sclerosis

“Diabetes is one progressive disease – Professor Riccardi confirms – linked to the fact that at a certain point the beta cellsthe insulin-producing cells in the pancreas fulfill their function. In type 2 diabetes this process does not happen suddenly, but has a slow course that continues throughout life. As we age, beta cells age, becoming more fragile and less effective at producing insulin».

Why weight loss improves insulin effectiveness Today we are unable to give life to beta cells that are slowly running out and this process at the moment it is irreversible. «But who is diabetic and overweight, with beta cells that don’t work well, will be able improve insulin effectiveness by losing weight» underlines Riccardi. But why with weight loss improves the effectiveness of insulin? It’s all about mass. With weight loss there is less fabric who needs insulin to use glucose. “If a patient with diabetes, who has partially compromised beta cell function, loses weight, the little insulin that the beta cells are able to produce will be able to keep blood sugar at bay. The basic problem hasn’t been solved, but at least the aggravating condition linked to excess weight has been solved» says the diabetologist.

The time factor is of the essence. «Remission is possible if the diabetes is of recent onset and the blood sugar is not excessively decompensated – underlines the expert – because if the disease has been present for many years it is impossible to go back. We need to act within the first five years because after that the beta cells are already in a phase of serious decay and it is difficult to recover” See also Oscar 2023 dresses, the report cards of the red carpet looks

Unfortunately, for those who are diabetic but not overweight, there is no effective intervention with the exception of drugs. “If diabetes arises only because of the little insulin produced and not because of its low efficacy, there are no other weapons to increase insulin secretion other than drugs,” explains Riccardi. Paradoxically, it is precisely those who are overweight who can hope to achieve remission of diabetes through weight loss.

How Much Weight Should I Lose? But how much weight should you lose? «At least ten kilos. With less than ten kilos it is generally not possible to obtain a significant remission. But we have evidence that with significant weight loss, at least 50% of people will be able to achieve remission of diabetes for many years,” explains Riccardi. And what are the advantages? Avoid the risk of aggravation over time as much as possible. “The complications of diabetes are in fact related to duration of the disease: the longer the period in which you are exposed to blood sugar, the higher the probability of experiencing retinopathy, kidney damage, diabetic foot. Shortening the duration of the disease by 2-5 years will save time for complications to develop, as well as the quality-of-life advantage of avoiding drugs.”

How to lose 10 kilos Losing 10 kilos is certainly not easy, but under medical supervision it is possible without risking other health problems. A UK study known as the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) has shown that patients can reduce their blood sugar below diabetic levels. Two-thirds of the patients in this trial managed to keep their blood sugar under control for three years without drugs, which were stopped. Simultaneously the meals were replaced with a strict 800 calorie diet per day which basically consisted of artificial meals with basic nutrients and the strictly necessary calories. Then gradually, after two to three months, solid food was reintroduced and patients were supported by dietitians who tailored individual diet plans to maintain their weight loss. “We know from this study that a strict low-calorie diet it is actually effective – confirms Riccardi – and it is important not to exceed a thousand calories a day. At least one meal should be replaced with so-called “drinks”: the patient does not even sit down at the table. The second meal can be solid, but energy-reduced. When you reach your target weight loss, you can go back to solid food, being careful not to regain weight. Everything must be done under strict medical supervision. See also The caffeine in coffee and other beverages burns fat and may reduce the risk of diabetes

The route is certainly intense and demanding. However, it is very uncomfortable to take multiple medications every day and anyone with diabetes knows this. The British trial underlines the importance of finding a nutritional plan to stick to for the long term, with nutritional changes designed to be sustained over the years and not for a few weeks.