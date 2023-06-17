Is drinking during meals good or bad? Here is the answer that surprises everyone

Drinking water with meals is a common practice that varies from person to person. Therefore having information on the habit of drinking water during meals is important for the correct functioning of the human body.

According to some experts, drinking water during meals is not harmful, but it should be done in moderation and depends on the type of food ingested.

The importance of water

Water is a fundamental substance for our body, because it performs many vital functions. Without water we could not live more than a few days. Water in the human body:

regulates cell volume and body temperature;

helps the body absorb and use minerals, vitamins, amino acids and other substances;

facilitates processes digestion ;

; allows the transport of nutrients to the cells and oxygen to the brain;

helps eliminate toxins and metabolic waste;

acts as a lubricant for the joints and muscles.

Water is also important for the environment and for all other living beings that inhabit the Earth. Also the water covers the 71% of the earth’s surface and is the basis of all forms of life that we know.

Water in the environment:

it is essential for the development and maintenance of life in nature;

helps regulate the temperature of the oceans and the climate;

protects some organs e vital tissues.

Essential element for our well-being

Unfortunately it is easy to run into a state of dehydration due to insufficient fluid intake. In these circumstances, our body does not have the right water supplies necessary to function properly.

The water plays a vital role for the well-being of our body, but it happens more and more frequently to be in a state of dehydration due to lack of sufficient water intake. That means we don’t have the necessary water supplies in our body to keep us healthy.

There are many signs that something is wrong in our body, such as tiredness, difficulty concentrating, dry skin, hunger, headache and many other ailments.

For this reason, experts recommend drink at least two liters of water a day and to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day, as these foods are particularly rich in nutrients that are important for our body. But when should it be taken?

Drink during meals

Many have the false idea that you should not drink water during meals, but in reality it is a mistaken belief. This causes many people to avoid drinking while eating, thinking that way avoid swelling, heaviness and digestive problems.

In fact, these ailments they are not directly related to the consumption of water during lunch or dinner, but to what is consumed. For example, if you overdo it with foods such as: pasta, pizza, bread and other products made from refined flours, which are high in sugar, it’s easy to find yourself with a feeling of abdominal swelling.

The feeling of swollen belly can be caused by several factors, including a diet rich in refined carbohydrates and sugars, excessive food intake, lfood intolerance or suboptimal digestion. Such foods can cause increased gas production in the intestines, leading to the feeling of swelling and heaviness.

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the choice of foods eaten during meals. Opt for one balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains can help reduce the risk of a bloated belly. Furthermore, chew slowlyavoid carbonated drinks and moderate your intake of foods high in sugar and refined flours it can help improve digestion and avoid feeling bloated.

In conclusion, it is important to recognize that the feeling of swollen belly during or after meals it is not directly linked to the consumption of water, but rather to the composition of the diet and the foods consumed. A conscious choice of foods can help maintain digestive balance and a reduce the feeling of bloating.

Refined sugars

Sugars, especially refined sugars, can ferment in our digestive system and promote digestion appearance of inflammatory states, thus increasing the risk of digestive problems and feeling of abdominal swelling. It is therefore important to pay attention to the amount of sugar consumed.

When it comes to refined sugars, we refer to those present in foods such as sweets, biscuits, sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods. These sugars are devoid of fiber and beneficial nutrients and can be quickly absorbed by our bodycausing blood sugar spikes and potentially contributing to inflammation.

A high intake of refined sugars can upset the balance of the bacterial flora in the intestines and promote the overgrowth of harmful bacteria, leading to digestive problems such as bloating, gas and intestinal discomfort.

To reduce the risk of these problems, it is important limit your intake of refined sugars and prefer healthier sources of sugar, such as fresh fruit and whole grains. Also, it’s helpful to read food labels and avoid foods with high added sugar content.

However, it is important to point out that not all sugars need to be eliminated completely from the diet. Naturally occurring sugars in foods, such as fruits, vegetables and dairy products, also provide important nutrients and fiber that contribute to a balanced diet. The goal is balance your sugar intake, avoiding excesses and preferring more nutritious sources.

Far away large quantities of meals

In conclusion, it is advisable to limit the intake of refined sugars, as they can promote inflammation and digestive problems. A conscious choice of the amounts and sources of sugar can help maintain good digestive health and EA reduce the feeling of bloating.

Most of the fluid intake during the day should preferably take place away from meals. This allows water to be used faster and optimally where it is needed in our body.

The idea of ​​drinking liquids between meals it is based on the concept that, during meals, our digestive system is engaged in the breakdown and absorption of food. Consuming large amounts of fluids with meals could dilute digestive juices and slow down digestion, making nutrient absorption less efficient.

Additionally, drinking too much water during meals can make us feel fuller and lead to a distended stomach. This could lead us to eat less or skip important meals, compromising adequate nutritional intake.

Drinking with meals, different needs

Therefore, it is advisable to distribute the intake of liquids throughout the day, favoring moments other than meals. It is good practice to drink water between meals to maintain an adequate level of hydration. You can refer to your thirst as an indicator of your fluid needs.

However, it is important to point out that every individual is different and water needs can vary based on factors such as lage, physical activity and climate. Some people may prefer to drink water with meals without experiencing any discomfort or negative effect on digestion.

In conclusion, although it is advisable to drink liquid between meals for optimal use of water in our body, it is important listen to your body and adjust your water habits based on your own individual needs.

Drink a couple of glasses of water during meals, preferably at the beginning of lunch or dinner, has no contraindications and, on the contrary, can bring benefits to digestion. This helps stimulate the secretion of gastric juices and favors the work of the stomach and intestines. If you suffer from specific pathologies, such as gallbladder stones, it is advisable to drink above all between meals, but there is no absolute ban on drinking water during meals, as long as you don’t overuse it.