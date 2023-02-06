The ginseng drink it is known by the name of ginseng coffee, and has become very popular and consumed in a very short time. In bars, the preparation for making this product is placed in special machines and mixed with water, to be served in large or small cups and drunk instead of traditional coffee.

Also consumed at home, it is possible to buy it at the supermarket in many versions: for the moka, in sachets to be solubilized or in capsules. Some time ago, however, a service raised a fuss among consumers who wondered whether this drink is a valid substitute for classic coffee, but above all what the content of the preparations we find on the market is and whether ginseng coffee is bad for you to our health or not.

The use of ginseng as medicinal plant boasts very ancient origins. Recently, this blend of coffee, ginseng and other ingredients has brought to market a modern alternative to classic coffee: ginseng coffee. From an organoleptic point of view, it is a drink very similar to latte and quite sweet, given that the formulation of the preparation used on the market consists of a mixture of instant coffee, sugar, milk cream and cream, all flavored with the dried root of the ginseng.

The plant used is the Panax ginseng, originally from Asian countries, but also cultivated in North America; it is associated with toning and stimulating functions for the immune system. To date there are many people who consume ginseng coffee instead of classic coffee, precisely by virtue of the properties that the plant possesses, but since it is a food preparation, it carries very little of all the properties, because, in most of cases, it contains a negligible amount of ginseng, but has numerous unexpected ingredients such as sugars, fats and stabilizers.

Furthermore, the formulation of the drink also provides for the use of instant coffee and therefore there is a conspicuous presence of caffeine which can cause, in predisposed subjects or in the presence of excessive intakes, the onset of problems such as tachycardia and insomnia.