Is drinking tea in the summer really good for you? What are the advantages (and disadvantages)

One of the favorite drinks in the summer is tea. It’s refreshing and delicious. But is it good to drink it or not? Here is the truth.

To quench your thirst during the heat of summer there is nothing better than a nice iced tea. Whether it’s peach, lemon or aloe, it doesn’t matter: it refreshes and its sugary taste is really delicious.

But also the usual hot tea we drink in winter (white, black, green) it can be portentous against the high summer temperatures. Let’s find out if it’s good to drink it or not.

The many advantages of drinking tea (and any disadvantages): let’s find out

Tea is a truly prodigious drink, especially for those who want to regain their weight or solve the problem of water retention.

Ha antioxidant, diuretic, anti-cholesterol, antiseptic properties. If unsweetened, it has no calories and for this reason it is a friend of the metabolism. Furthermore, it has been seen that it can help keep the skin beautiful and healthy and regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels. In short it really is a product with a thousand properties. The ideal is to drink it in summer prepared with a cold infusion: simply pour a spoonful of tea leaves into a jug and then add water at room temperature. At this point, leave it to infuse overnight in the refrigerator and drink it the next morning after having filtered it.

Eventually you can add a sweetener to taste (if you are not on a diet). Alternatively, it can also be drunk hot. I know, seems heresy given the high summer temperatures but just think that even in the desert they use this strategy to keep cool: they drink hot tea even when it’s very hot. This drink allows you to easily replenish water and sugar and, by causing the immediate dilation of the superficial blood vessels, helps to release heat more easily through the skin, generating an immediate sensation of freshness.

Turning instead to the disadvantages of drinking tea in summer, it must be said that this drink is not recommended only for those who are sensitive to theine (ie not used to taking it). This is because he may suffer from excitement, insomnia, migraines, nervousness, anxiety, palpitations, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting. Furthermore, it has been seen that tea, being rich in tannins, can inhibit iron absorption and is therefore not recommended for those who lack it or suffer from anemia. To lower the quantity of tannins present in it, the infusion time can be reduced.

In the end pregnant women should reduce tea intake because the catechins and caffeine it contains could interfere with folic acid, essential for preventing pathologies in the fetus. As seen, this drink has many properties and therefore it is recommended to drink it both in summer and in winter. However, people who are sensitive to theine, deficient in iron and pregnant women should reduce their consumption to avoid any side effects.

