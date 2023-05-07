Home » Is drinking water with meals bad for you? Here’s everything you need to know
Is drinking water with meals bad for you? Here’s everything you need to know

Is drinking water with meals bad for you? Here's everything you need to know

Few know the consequences of drinking water during meals, be careful! You may have been wrong for years

Water is a fundamental element for life and for the well-being of our body, but there is often confusion about the right time to take it.

Among the most common questions there is in fact the one concerning the consumption of water during meals, but does this practice really hurt? Some studies have clarified all the mechanisms that are triggered by this habit and few could have guessed the results obtained, everything we have always believed is to be cancelled!

Water during meals, science says it’s good for you! Here are the reasons

The idea that drinking water during meals can be harmful has its roots in some popular beliefs according to which water, by diluting gastric acids, could hinder digestion and cause bloating or indigestion.

Science, however, tells us that this is not exactly the case. In fact, water does not in any way compromise the functionality of the stomach and the digestive process, on the contrary, it can even contribute to improving the digestion process.

Drinking water during meals promotes chewing and swallowingmaking it easier for food to pass through the esophagus and facilitating the action of gastric juices and more, water is in fact able to dissolve and transport nutrients and nourishing substances, favoring their intake and distribution at the cellular level.

Contrary to what one might think, therefore, water does not dilute stomach acids in such a significant way as to compromise digestion. Our stomach is able to regulate its acidity autonomously and the presence of water does not alter this balance in any way.

The truth, as often happens, however, is always in the middle, it is in fact important not to exaggerate in the consumption of water during meals, since an excess of liquids could cause a feeling of early satiety and, consequently, an insufficient caloric intake. Even if you suffer from gastroesophageal reflux, drinking large quantities of water can aggravate the symptoms, increasing the pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter and therefore also the reflux.

For these reasons, drinking a glass of water before meals and during meals can be a panacea, it helps digestion and will give us a greater sense of satiety in case we want to limit food intake, just don’t overdo it especially if you suffer from disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux.

