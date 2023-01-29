Butter constitutes an important part of the diet regardless of the context, which can be that of rustic products up to confectionery products, as it constitutes the “fat” part of the milk, obtained through a manufacturing process that has changed little over the centuries even if today it is being developed through mechanization. In recent decades, butter has had to fight a form of widespread “skepticism” regarding the healthy aspect, even at breakfast, in a natural context. But is eating butter for breakfast good or bad?

Is eating butter for breakfast good for you? Here’s what the expert says

What scares about butter is undoubtedly the very nature of the product which is practically made up of the fat part of the milk. Even technically to be called such, butter must be made up of at least 80% fat.

This has led to a sort of “disparaging campaign” against butter which is obviously made up of fat and this has a very important caloric value, exceeding 700 calories per 100 g.

The rest of the butter content is essentially water (about 15 %), seasoned with a limited supply of proteins and vitamins. However, it is a natural product, which in reality in the right doses is even beneficial for the brain and the rest of the body.

In fact, a limited intake, equal to 10 grams per day, to be consumed at breakfast, provides a content of short-chain fatty acids that can be directly used by the muscle tissue and the brain which are extremely useful for most people, obviously those who already suffer from problems such as cholesterol should at least consult your doctor before exaggerating.

However, butter is substantially “less bad” than similar derivatives, but of vegetable origin such as margarine which, on the contrary, are subjected to a refining process that makes this food even less healthy.

Basically so yes, butter for breakfast is good, within limits of course.