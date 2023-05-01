Eating cabbage is a cure-all for the health of our body as it provides essential and basic micro-nutrients. In fact, cabbage is a vegetable dense in nutrients and rich in vitamins and minerals. Consistently consuming cabbage can have numerous health benefits, making it a great addition to a well-balanced diet.

Obviously the vegetable should be consumed according to its seasonality and not when it shouldn’t be on the market by now. Nonetheless, savoy cabbage is low in calories and high in fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied without consuming a lot of calories. This makes it a great choice for anyone who is trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Savoy cabbage is also a good source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help protect the body from harmful free radicals, which can cause cell damage and lead to chronic disease. Additionally, cabbage is rich in vitamin K, which plays an important role in blood clotting and bone health.

Eating cabbage means strengthening our body

Consuming cabbage can bring other health benefits, such as reducing inflammation in the body. In fact, cabbage contains anti-inflammatory compounds, such as anthocyanins and kaempferol. These compounds may help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to a number of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Additionally, savoy cabbage is a good source of folate, which is important for the health of pregnant women and their unborn babies. Folate is essential for nervous system development and may help prevent birth defects. The green vegetable is also rich in potassium, which can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Overall, consuming cabbage can provide numerous health benefits and is a great choice for anyone who wants to improve their overall health and well-being. Whether enjoyed raw in salads or cooked in a stir-fry, incorporating cabbage into your diet is a great way to boost your nutrient intake and promote optimal health.

The recipes with cabbage are outdated and can also replace the seaweed in the making of sushi. Obviously making a rustic dish completely linked to an Italian version!