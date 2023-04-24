Is eating cherries recommended? What if you eat them every day

What is the right dose of eating cherries to prevent health side effects? The daily amount makes a difference.

Eat cherries it’s something we would always do. One leads to another, because they are so good that we would never, ever stop, at least until they’re finished. However, some assessments need to be made.

In fact, fruit can be very rich in glucose, which is a natural sugar. And although it is decidedly much better than sugars taken artificially through special industrial processes, in the end it is always sugar. So eating cherries in what quantity should take place?

Several specially conducted studies tell us this, which reveal that eating cherries is good for you, indeed, it is really very good for you. All this thanks to what is a low glycemic index, in particular. Furthermore, what is their content in terms of calories must also be revealed.

In one hundred grams of cherries (which roughly correspond to 15 pieces, ed.) we find an average of 50 kcal. This magnificent fruit makes its appearance in spring, in some cases as early as the end of April. But May is its month, then there are some varieties of cherries that are picked from their trees even in June or July.

Eating cherries, in what quantities are good for you

As for the presence of nutrients, we include many inside cherries vitamine A, C e K. And also several antioxidants. This means that we will have an important protection against several important diseases.

And eating cherries also benefits the liver and digestive system. In the latter case, the diuretic properties that distinguish this fruit have a positive effect.

We also find calcium – positive for the health of bones and teeth – and fibres, which are also useful for the intestines and for a more correct and fluid digestion. But cherries should be avoided by individuals who are suffering from low voltage.

Furthermore, eating too many of them can lead to the appearance of abdominal swelling, precisely because of the many fibers involved. When is it advisable to eat cherries? About fifteen of them as a mid-morning snack or as a mid-afternoon snack will certainly make our days better.

As always happens with any type of food – both industrially produced and healthy and natural ones – if you go overboard with the quantities you end up with contraindications. And the first to appear are always bloating or indigestion.