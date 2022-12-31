Il chocolate it is a product much loved by everyone, with the only difference that usually adults prefer dark chocolate while children prefer milk chocolate. In both cases, however, it is an ingredient that is never lacking in our homes and is used a lot both in the kitchen for the preparation of desserts or is consumed in the form of a chocolate bar, chocolates, Easter eggs, chocolate powder etc… Furthermore, chocolate is also quite useful as a natural and home remedy, given the many beneficial properties.

Often there is also a tendency to reduce or even completely eliminate chocolate from one’s diet because it is thought that chocolate makes you fat but there is nothing more false and one should not be afraid to consume chocolate in moderation, as it is an excellent ally for our health. The chocolate fondant, in particular, is a very healthy product and is also recommended inside the they say low-calorie, but the choice of type of dark chocolate to buy for your diet must be made with extreme care and must be eaten in the right quantities. You have to choose dark chocolate that has at least 70% cocoa and you have to pay attention to the sugar content, the presence of which is preferable in the smallest possible quantity.

But can you eat chocolate every day? We immediately say yes, especially if it is dark, as long as it does not weigh more than 10 or 15 grams. What should not be paid attention to, however, is that chocolate eaten every day is not at all suitable for those suffering from gastritisulcers, reflux gastroesophageal and irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, by exceeding the consumption of chocolate, you could develop or worsen these disorders. However, eating a little chocolate every day will give us a great ability to concentrate and a better memory, more resistance to stress and an excellent quality of sleep, making us wake up more energized and satisfied. In this way the body will have different benefits, such as more energy and physical resistance, useful for those who go to the gym or play sports.

Is chocolate fattening? Well, despite it being a pretty food caloric, especially as regards the consumption of milk chocolate, its consumption, provided it is moderate, is highly recommended. This food will not compromise an increase in body weight, especially when it is included in a healthy and balanced diet that also includes sport. Finally let’s say that chocolate has no particulars contraindications unless an allergy is present, but it turns out to be infrequent. However, for some people it is not recommended to consume it regularly, especially if they are suffering from particular pathologies.