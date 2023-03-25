Fennel it is one of the most consumed vegetables in the winter season, mainly thanks to the unmistakable and delicate taste but also to its intense and overwhelming aroma. Moreover, fennel is truly a versatile product since it can be used in many different ways: both raw for delicious light salads, and baked au gratin, but also for the preparation of herbal teas and so on.

What perhaps not everyone knows, however, is that i benefits of fennel are many: it is, in fact, a vegetable rich in nutrients that are really very good for health, such as vitamins and mineral salts, which make it a strongly purifying e digestiveamong many things.

But these benefits are greatest when it is raw or when it is cotto? As is already known, raw vegetables retain much more nutrients, however even when cooked it is still a vegetable that is beneficial to health but the important thing is to always choose organic fennel.

Especially when consumed raw, organic products they offer much more guarantees, because being grown in a completely natural way you will not risk finding yourself on the plate of residues of pesticides or other chemical substances, which are bad for your health and which, moreover, pollute a lot.

Fennel is considered a truly exceptional product given the high composition of water for which it is also recommended in slimming diets and by many others beneficial nutrients for our health, among which we have potassium, iron, phosphorus, the soccersodium, zinc and vitamins A, C and E.

Furthermore, fennel really contains a very small percentage of carbohydrates and is practically free of sugarstherefore it is a product with multiple beneficial properties: iPotassium and calcium, for example, help to make bones and artery pressure work properly, while the various vitamins present in which fennel is rich make it a mighty natural antioxidantand help to optimally regulate the entire immune system.