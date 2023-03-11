Today we will try to answer the big question that makes us wonder whether frying and fried foods are good for our health or not. Let’s start by saying that frying is a cooking technique of very ancient origins, quite widespread in popular cuisine throughout the Mediterranean basin.

There is a need to dispel the myth that fried food is bad: in reality, a well-executed fry is the cooking method that best preserves the characteristics of the foods and pushes the liver, supporting it to work more quickly.

Is eating fried food bad for you? Here is the expert’s answer

To be well done, frying must be prepared respecting some rules and well balanced and associated within the meal with other favorite foods voluntarily. Fried food should therefore not be abhorred, but it is essential to aim for excellent quality, the right size and the right mix of the meal. Furthermore, contrary to what one might believe, well-done fried food is more digestible than other types of cooking as the food dries up and therefore can easily be attacked by digestive juices.

Fried food, in its nutritional properties, will be much closer to raw food. In fact, during frying, if the oil temperature is kept constant and sustained, the oil soaking is avoided through the instantaneous creation of a lipid barrier which, on the one hand, hinders the penetration of the fat, and on the other, preserves the nutrients. After what has just been said, it is certain that the first negative factor is the measure, in fact consuming fried food is certainly bad for you if you do it almost always and in large measures.

The consequences are not only joint to the physical aspect. The risk of gaining weight is even less relevant than other harmful results, such as increased cholesterol and possible stomach problems. These consequences are even more harmful when fried food is the only meal and not part of a more balanced diet.

Even worse if all this happens in the evening, in fact it is at this moment that the intestines and liver will have even more difficulty digesting everything. In conclusion, our advice always remains the same, that is to use extra virgin olive oil, quality foods and, above all, moderation.