Honey is a healthy food which, in the form of natural sugars, provides the body with long-lasting energy. If consumed appropriately, in the right doses and moments of the day, it does not make you fat. Honey is used a lot for breakfast, but is it really good for you in the early morning? This is the truth.

Is eating honey for breakfast really good for you?

Eating honey for breakfast is really good for you, in fact, it has a high sweetening power which allows you to use fewer products to make food tastier in the morning.

Consisting mainly of glucose and fructose, it is energetic as it is rapidly absorbed sugars. This gives you a boost of energy and the right sprint to better face the first part of the day.

Unlike other sugars such as sucrose, glucose and fructose, honey keeps blood sugar levels low, as well as cholesterol and triglycerides.

When choosing it at the time of purchase it is advisable to take the unfiltered one, because it contains various antioxidants that are excellent for the health of our body.

The honey must be of a good quality and therefore on the label it is better that there is the writing “raw”, because in this case there is the absolute certainty that it has not been heated and that it certainly does not contain preservatives, also because the honey the younger it is, it has a very tasty flavor which fades over the years.

Although it is a food that practically does not expire, it is always better to consume it within two years, a period in which none of the beneficial properties it contains dissolve. Logically this applies if it is stored correctly and this means in a perfectly closed jar once opened and stored in cool but not humid places.

In conclusion, eating honey for breakfast is a healthy habit that we should all respect for our own good and, moreover, it goes well with any other food. It should not be missing even in the breakfast of children and the elderly, as it is very digestible compared to other artificial sweeteners.