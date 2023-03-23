Kefir is nothing more than a fermented milk very similar to yogurt, a drink that refreshes and is also very healthy, because it is rich in lactic ferments, it is a little acidic but its flavor is still pleasant.

Kefir is a very ancient food from its origins in a region of the Caucasus and is still widely used in areas belonging to Russia. This drink is prepared in a completely traditional way and using fresh milk (from sheep, goat or cow) and kefir ferments or granules, which in turn are formed from a polysaccharide called kefiran which hosts colonies of bacteria and yeasts. Over time, however, kefir has also been prepared with other liquids such as soy milk or rice milk and even just with sugared water.

In Italy, its consumption began a few years ago and it is increasingly becoming a staple of many people, who use it very often.

Is eating kefir good for health? Here is the truth

This food being rich in lactic ferments and brings many benefits first of all to the intestinal flora.

It is possible to find it for sale in common supermarkets, but above all in shops that sell products of biological origin.

There are various ways to ferment kefir and depending on the way it can contain carbon dioxide and even small doses of alcohol.

It is lactose-free and for this reason it can be safely consumed by those who are allergic to this substance. Kefir is a drink rich in calcium, essential for the development and maintenance of bones, and also in other mineral salts, in addition to the already mentioned lactic ferments.

It can be consumed alone or accompanied by cocoa, barley, coffee, dried or fresh fruit, as well as with cereals, basically just like a normal yogurt is consumed. Increasingly it is also used as an ingredient for the preparation of some types of desserts, such as cheesecake.