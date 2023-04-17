The food context is now very rich in extremely popular products and known even outside their own “growth” area also due to the concept of globalization applied to food, which has led, for example, tropical fruit such as pineapple for many years, to no longer be considered something “exotic”. Paradoxically, therefore, a type of product such as medlars, which are very ancient fruits even if by now they are often underestimated. But are medlars good for you?

Is eating medlars good for health? Here is the answer

The medlars are certainly very interesting due to their often forgotten nutritional and beneficial properties, they are part of a family of vegetables which corresponds to the German thistle (having been detected for the first time in the central European area) even if it is quite similar to the Japanese variant.

Coming from a plant resistant to cold and bad weather, medlars are above all very rich in water (over 86%), corresponding to a decidedly significant supply of carbohydrates and proteins, as well as being naturally endowed with a good supply of vitamin A, C and group B.

Also relevant are the high amounts of fiber and pectins, which correspond to a useful element for improving the digestive action. Pectin also reduces the “stress” of the circulatory system, thus helping to reduce some typical problems such as high blood pressure, as a result of fairly constant consumption, as well as reducing the amount of “bad” cholesterol in the blood.

They can be consumed indifferently at different degrees of ripeness, as they are fruits that remain low in calories (about 30 calories for a hectogram of fruit).

Also important for a well-known antipyretic function against fever and remineralizing, as there is no shortage of mineral salts, all these capacities make them useful fruits.

You have to be careful not to consume the nuts, which are extremely toxic, and not to exceed with the quantities as the fibers present can lead to severe constipation.