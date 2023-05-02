Is eating nuts good for health? Here is the expert’s answer

The definition of “nut” is often used to highlight a particular type of dried fruit, specifically one that has a significantly rigid shell that requires a physical opening to access the “fruit”, defined as a drupe, a form of edible seed. However, walnuts are a form of food defined by the fruit of the plant Juglansoften referred to The royal juggernaut.

It is the common walnut, which is part of the most common form of dried fruit in a general sense, which in recent years has found enormous diffusion and application, having various studies highlighted the “new” positive effects.

Walnuts actually have a high nutritional value, but are they really good for health?

Are walnuts really good for you? Here is the answer!

The answer is essentially positive as the presence of nutrients known as the various vitamins B1, B2, B6 and E, contributes in an important way to cell renewal and protects against premature aging.

They are also extremely useful in the growth and development phases as they promote and improve the state of health of the nervous system, thanks to the important content of polyunsaturated fats, defined as “good fats”, which makes this form of dried fruit also suitable for the consumption of children, pregnant women but also those suffering from glycemia, indeed consumption is even recommended for those suffering from high glucose levels, as it can significantly reduce the intake and the negative influence of the same, helping the effective action of insulin.

Among the aforementioned good fats, Omega 3 and Omega 6 stand out, which are also very important for maintaining good health of the skin and hair, helping to strengthen the structure of the hair.

The presence of these nutrients also makes walnuts very effective as an antioxidant agent as it effectively fights the action of free radicals.

Thanks to the high satiating power, these fruits are also excellent snacks “break hunger” as they can effectively reduce the substantial sense of hunger between one meal and another. The advice is therefore to make use of walnuts without particular hesitation, except for a substantial percentage of people who have very disparate and varied forms of intolerance and allergies towards nuts, including walnuts.

Also pay attention to the caloric intake: walnuts are satiating in an important way but they also tend to be eaten one after the other and this implies the possibility of undergoing weight gain if you exaggerate beyond the recommended daily limit which is 15 grams which correspond to 100 calories.