Eating on a plane doesn’t necessarily hurt, but there are a few reasons why some people may feel unwell or experience digestive issues when they eat on a flight.

It must be said that tease something on a long flight it is also a way to pass the timeso often even if you are not really hungry, you gladly accept what the airline offers.

Surely there are some precautions you can take to ensure food safety when eating while flying. The basic rule that applies at all times, in flight or on the ground, is to to wash hands before eating any meal, and to use clean napkins and cutlery.

Now let’s see how things stand food on the plane to fly peacefully without taking unnecessary risks.

Is airplane food safe?

Yes, let’s immediately remove the doubt, because generally the food served on board the planes is safe to eat. The airlines have very strict standards for the preparation and storage of food on board, in order to ensure the passenger food safety.

Eating in-flight meals served on board aircraft is safe because the foods are prepared in specialized kitchens which they must respect strict hygiene standards and food safety. Obviously this applies to all food and beverage suppliers, who must comply with the requirements of food safety to ensure that everything served on board is safe to consume.

Another thing to keep in mind, is the meals are stored properly on board the aircraft. Airlines use special refrigerators and freezers to keep the food at the correct temperature and prevent the proliferation of bacteria and other microorganisms.

Is eating on the plane bad for your health?

As we just mentioned, the food served on board aircraft is safe and airlines take strict measures to ensure the food safety of passengers. However, there are situations that can be considered negative for some categories of passengers.

First, the air in aircraft is usually very dry, with a relative humidity between 10 and 20%. This can cause dryness of the mucous membranes, including those in the digestive tract, which could affect the body’s ability to digest.

Secondly, the pressurization of the cabin can have an effect on the taste and smell of the food. Many foods seem less tasty due to atmospheric pressure and altitude. As a result, airlines often add extra salt and spices with meals to offset this effect, which can make food harder for some people to digest.

Also, when you are sitting for long periods of time during a flight, the body’s metabolism can slow down and this can affect the digestion of food. Reduced physical activity during the flight can lead to a slowdown in the digestion process.

Finally, there are also some environmental factors on board the aircraft that can affect the digestion of food, such as noisethe vibrations and the luce.

If you are afraid of these problems, you can take some precautions. Advice that obviously applies to all passengers, provide for choose light mealsdrink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, do stretching exercises especially during long flights and try to take a walk every now and then.

Eating on the plane: what foods to avoid in flight?

Here’s what to avoid drinking and eating on the plane. As always, they are general advice, which must be placed in relation to one’s own person and possibly to food intolerances.

Alcohol

Alcohol can affect blood circulation, can increase the symptoms of jet lag and affect the quality of sleep.

Carbonated drink

They can cause bloating and flatulence, which can make flying uncomfortable for you and other passengers.

Dried fruit

Absolutely to be avoided for those suffering from respiratory problems, dried fruit during the flight, therefore with less oxygen available, could cause an asthma attack.

Fatty and heavy foods

Meals that are high in fat and sugar can be difficult to digest, especially in a confined space like an airplane.

Spicy foods

Spicy food can cause heartburn, acid reflux and other digestive problems, so it may be best to avoid it during a flight.

Cheeses

Better to avoid foods that move the intestines.

Coffee and tea

Drinks containing caffeine, in addition to causing sleep problems, can increase dehydration with its diuretic effect, forcing you to use an Italian invention several times, namely the toilet on an airplane. Do not you believe it? Here the article on the history of the airplane toilet.

Know in advance the foods that will be served

If you are curious, there is always the possibility of knowing in advance what will be served on board. Here all the tricks to get the menu in advance, through specialized sites. Here is a site that reviews all the meals on the plane, thanks to the fundamental contribution of the passengers: Airlinemeals.net

In any case, in general, it is always better to choose light mealswater or non-carbonated drinks such as i fruit juices it can be the best choice to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight. Also, avoiding eating foods that might cause digestive problems or other discomforts can help prevent problems during the flight.

—–

We invite you to follow us on Google News on Flipboard, but also on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.