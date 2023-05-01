Is eating pasta without gaining weight your wet dream? We reveal to you how to turn it into reality!

You can eat pasta without gaining weight! We will explain to you what are the tricks to be able to do it.

Very often we tend to think that eating pasta makes you fat and, to lose some weight, immediately we delete it from our diet, but we do a big mistake.

To make you fatin fact, it is not the pasta itself, but a lot depends on the quantity and from other foods which we match for complete the meal.

For example, it is normal to put on a few extra pounds if you eat pasta both for lunch and dinner e we don’t limit ourselves not even with condiments, various sweets and drinks.

The first trick that we reveal to you, in fact, consists in making a healthy and balanced diet, without depriving yourself of any food e.gwithout exaggerating in quantities and doses. You will see that you can also eat tevery day the pasta and never get fat.

Eating pasta: the tricks to not gain weight

As we said, a sauce too savory or too fatlike a ready sauce, rich in salts and sugars added and of “we don’t know what oil“, if we eat pasta every day, it certainly won’t be there healthier choice and in the long run we will see the small numbers of the scale increase, as well as starting to feeling exhausted and with the abdomen always swollen and in tension.

The first piece of advice we can give you is to do not season the pasta too muchavoid buying ready-made sauces and season the pasta with some nice ones seasonal vegetables. In fact, vegetables will also help your body to absorb carbohydrates well, as well as giving you valuable nutrients and vitamins. Of course we advise against stir-fry every daybut try to boil vegetables to then put on the pasta. You will see that you will eat pasta and you will also start to lose weight!

A little oil and legumes are the right choice

For variety, you can also eat pasta in pairing with legumes: chickpeas, lentils, beans… how many times in winter, at work, have we wanted to eat a nice plate of hot pasta and peas instead of plain salad? Well, you must know that legumes are rich in proteins and essential amino acids essential for our body. Furthermore, together with the carbohydrates of pasta, it also makes up a complete dish and, finally, legumes are also perfect for make saladbreak in!

Obviously be careful with the oil! Only use extra virgin olive oil and above all, put some just a thread. You can take as a measure a spoon and thus season your pasta so as not to make mistakes. By following these tips, you will see that you can eat pasta every day without ever gaining weight!

