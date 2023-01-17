The red meat steak situation is still a hot topic for discussion. If for many people red meat is bad for you and shouldn’t be eaten, or at least not always, for others it’s a food like many others. We are talking about an appetizing food, tasty and above all full of many nutrients, essential to our body. The question is to understand whether to abound or, rather, exclude it altogether from our food plan.

Is eating steak bad for you? Here’s what the expert says

We can say that the truth is usually in the middle, but in such cases it is always good to refer to the studies conducted on the subject and the guidelines for healthy nutrition. In fact, these latest news give valuable information on the recommended foods to bring to the table that can help us feel good. Meat steak is a highly nutritious food due to the substances contained within it. It is an important source of protein, vitamins, mineral salts, but also of saturated fats which can however be potentially dangerous for the heart.

As indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, there is no scientific clarity for which unprocessed red meat steak, if consumed in the right quantities, can be evaluated as carcinogenic. Instead, what should be measured are the processing methods, the way it is cooked and the quantities consumed. In fact, the “riskyness” of this food derives from these factors. Foods of animal origin contain, in addition to proteins, also several other substances including saturated fats and iron in the heme group.

In overabundant doses they can cause an increase in cholesterol, insulin levels in the blood and redness of the intestinal tract, increasing the risk of certain pathologies, including tumors, especially those of the colorectal. A simple consumption of red meat does not concretely increase the risk of getting colorectal cancer in low-risk individuals.

Finally, it is limiting the consumption of animal proteins obtained especially from the source steak and alternating red meat, whenever possible, with chicken or fish, or even better with vegetable proteins such as legumes and soy.