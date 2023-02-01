Is eating too much red meat bad for you?

«Too much always hurts, however no pathology is caused only by the abuse of red meat. Scientific studies tell us how individuals who follow diets rich in animal proteins, especially red and processed ones, have a greater risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity and colon cancer.

In this regard, it would be interesting to clarify what a “excessive consumption”. As for the Red meatthe evidence speaks of 3-5 servings (about 90g per serving) per week as a maximum, without forgetting that with a 350 g steak you can reach the limit with just one meal. However, it is advisable to take into account the age, gender and above all the lifestyle, diet in primis, of the individual in question.

Beyond the pathophysiological aspects, the heavy impact on the environment of the production of red meat in intensive farms is certain: as much as 14% of the gas emissions that contribute to the greenhouse effect and even 11,500 liters of water to produce just one kg of meat . Absus non tollit usum (the abuse does not eliminate the use)».

Doctor Pietro Senette

Nutritionist

© breaking latest news