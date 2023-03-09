Home Health Is eating turmeric good for our body? Here is the truth
Is eating turmeric good for our body? Here is the truth

Is eating turmeric good for our body? Here is the truth

Turmeric is one of the most used spices in cooking and in cosmetics due to its innumerable properties, also known as Indian saffron. It is part of the Zingiberaceae family, it includes different genera but the best known and most commercially used one is called Curcuma Longa.

The edible part of the plant is the rhizome, which does not consist of the root as many think but of a part of the buried stem, which is first boiled and then dried in order to obtain the turmeric powder. It has a sweetly spicy taste, between spicy and bitter, which tends to get damaged during cooking, while its yellow ocher color is quite persistent to the point that the powdered spice is almost always used as a food coloring.

Among the main properties of turmeric there are undeniably antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunostimulant properties. These are the basis of all the other properties which have been distinguished from turmeric and which derive from the action of curcumin, the active principle which gives the spice its peculiar colouring. According to what science tells us, therefore, turmeric is a great natural antioxidant, capable of fighting free radicals and slowing down cellular aging.

In this sense, it could also be considered an ally in the prevention of tumors, therefore it is increasingly attributed anti-tumor properties despite the fact that there is not yet sufficient scientific research to confirm it. However, it is not correct to say that turmeric makes you lose weight, as it alone is not able to perform any miracle.

Instead, it is considered a functional food for this purpose because it has the ability to combat slow digestion and improve metabolic processes, so if taken as part of a correct and balanced low-calorie diet, it can help to lose weight. Finally, its diuretic properties mean that this spice is useful in eliminating excess liquids, for this reason it is almost always one of the main ingredients in herbal teas and slimming compounds. Therefore turmeric is a food that can be very good for the our body.

