Is eating without salt good for your health: yes or no? The answer you don’t expect

It is not surprising that more and more people are resorting to the practice of avoid consuming excess salt or even completely eliminate salt from your diet. But is the choice of this practice really so beneficial for one’s health? In this article we have collected all the information necessary to understand the implications of reducing sales consumption on health.

Is eating without salt good for you?

Salt is a nutrient that our body requires in small doses, in order to maintain the right water balance in our body and regulate blood pressure. Excessive consumption of salt can have series consequences on health, such as an increase in blood pressure, the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Consequently, many health professionals advise limiting the consumption of salt, especially in people with pathologies cardiachigh blood pressure and kidney failure. It is also important in these cases not to completely eliminate salt from the diet, as our body still needs this substance.

Therefore, reducing salt consumption can have beneficial effects on health, but it is not necessary to completely eliminate salt from your diet because the our body needs this substance. For this reason, it is important to limit the consumption of salt and learn about healthier and tastier alternatives.

Eating without salt is good for you: the alternatives

There are numerous alternatives to salt on the market today, such as herbs, spices and condiments, which can be used to flavor dishes without having to resort to salt. These products offer numerous benefits for health, such as increasing metabolism and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

The scientific study on salt

Following a very low sodium diet without having any health need for it is associated with a increased risk of suffering from insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and having higher levels of cholesterol and triglycerides. Confirmation also comes from a team of experts McMaster University dell’Ontario (Canada) e del Population Health Research Institute e Hamilton Health Sciences

. In the study, the researchers highlighted how very low sodium intake is associated with an increase in certain hormones which increase the risk of death and cardiovascular disease.