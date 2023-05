Is fasting (intermittent or not) good for the body? What science says – breaking latest news

Occasionally, but increasingly frequently, one hears of people practicing some form of fast. This is usually the so-called intermittent fasting which does not involve a total abstention from food. This practice is not necessarily chosen for lose weightbut also because it is a common belief that fasting do well to the organism. Is that so? Before we figure it out with the help of experts, let’s clarify what are the shapes of possible intermittent fasting (see also infographic below, ndr) because they affect the body differently. The most frequent are: one day a week, a few days a month, one meal a day, an hourly fast. The most used method is the latter: 16 hours on an empty stomach, in the other 8 you eat with or without calorie restriction.

Is it good or not? What does science say about the effects of fasting? «Studies for years have focused on the animal model (laboratory mice, ed) and the first results suggested an important effect on the longevity and general well-being of the whole organism – he explains Elena Dogliotti, nutritionist biologist and scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation —. Later, thanks to more evidence on humans, it was seen that the fast it can have counterproductive effects: it slows down the metabolism, negatively affects the circadian rhythm and the production of hormones, can lead to malnutrition". He confirms Stefano Erzegovesinutritionist and psychiatrist: «The male mice subjected to a fasting diet were healthier and lived longer than the mice that ate more frequently, but the human being has a very different functioning complexity from that of a little mouse». Total fasting, especially if done without medical supervision (but we will talk about it in more detail later, ndr), causes in the organism a forte stresswhich is not healthy: «The body "squeeze" itself to obtain the missing sugars and so on lowers the basal metabolic rate a little to "resist" in the absence of resources e raise the level ofcortisol, the excess of which (those who take cortisone know this well) can lead to important in the long run both physical and mental consequences (water retention, blood sugar imbalances, difficulty losing weight, decreased immunity, gastric erosions/ulcers and mood swings)». The evidence leans towards exclude total fasting and practice intermittent fastingbut also in this case it is necessary to make a distinction: if total abstention from food causes stress in the organism (which can also be psychological, see below, ndr) the choice should fall on the «hourly» forms, which in any case leave a limited space for the «empty stomach». Having said that, we cannot talk about fasting without making the consideration that the calorie restriction that this practice actually entails (eating less), in the society of abundance and junk foods can only do generically well: «Calorie restriction reduces risk factors for chronic diseases typical of our age (cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes 2, tumors and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's) – considers Erzegovesi -, because it activates specific responses that reduce the indicators of the inflammatory stateand those related to increased cardiovascular risk. Despite this, «to date we cannot draw any conclusions that they are definitive on the effects of intermittent fasting, because the great personal variability makes it very difficult to analyze the results of these studies which sometimes appear conflicting», says Dogliotti. The second consideration that is generally valid is that eating little (or nothing) in the evening and having dinner early are two cure-alls: this is why, in the most used form of fasting, the 16:8 hourly one, distinctions must be made. Skipping breakfast doesn't have the same effects as skipping dinner: «The metabolism of sugars and insulin follows our circadian rhythms, so eating in the 8-16 range (when the sun is highest on the horizon) is the best thing – clarifies Stefano Erzegovesi -. If you consume too much in the afternoon and, above all, in the evening, you "collide" with greater insulin resistance (this concerns all people, not just diabetics) and moreover, the evening meal close to sleep makes the mechanisms of brain cleansing that are activated at night, as well as sleep itself.

Good effects recorded There is little truly conclusive scientific evidence, but it is there many points in favor of an occasional fast done according to some criteria (which we will explain later, ndr): can be a useful tool for regulate body weight, circadian rhythms, and chronic low-grade inflammation. Then there are observational studies (which record an association between a behavior and a result obtained, without demonstrating the causal link) which list numerous benefits connected to intermittent fasting (with or without calorie restriction). "Many people tell of a better mental efficiency: it would be due to the increase in the levels of neurogenesis, the development of new brain cells and nervous tissue – says Erzegovesi -. An organism at rest from the daily work of digesting food also manages to "burn" waste material more efficiently, for this reason one can feel less "bloated"».

Negative effects There are also "side effects", however, including psychological ones. «The drop in blood sugarfor example – continues Erzegovesi -, glucose (sugar, ed) is the fuel preferred by our cells which, when they have to feed on "makeshift" fuels, can give signals of tiredness. This lack of blood sugar could also make you feel "angry," sad or irritable. Add to this the possible onset of some heachachedue to ketosis (the metabolic state in which the body has run out of sugar). The contraindications, in the case of some categories of people, are even greater: "Fasting affects circadian rhythms – adds Dogliotti – and the production of hormones, so it could have an influence negative on the hormonal cycle, on fertility». «Fasting is a medical act – warns Erzegovesi -, and as such it is not suitable for everyone: in the growth phases (minors, pregnant or breastfeeding women) cells need a stable and constant energy supply, so it should be avoided. Also, any form of calorie restriction can change the absorption and amount of the active ingredient medicine which we take, is also not recommended during convalescence or illnessma especially for those suffering from a eating disorder». «The intermittent fasting diet has been and is still being tested even during the oncological therapies – says Dr. Dogliotti -, but even in this case it is very difficult to be able to draw statistically significant conclusions. The results would seem to point towards the fact that a fast during the acute phase of the administration of chemotherapy would strengthen healthy cells and to weaken the sick ones, but it is not yet possible to say that for everyone. It should be characterized by individual tumor type and patient age. And there are many differences."

Does it make you lose weight? Il intermittent fasting it is successful because it is easily practicable and it can (the potential meaning is underlined) do well, but in many cases it is used only as a “shortcut” with the aim of losing weight, within more or less balanced diets. Is it a good way to lose weight? «There is no evidence that show us that an intermittent fasting diet is better than the classic one Mediterranean diet with calorie restriction to have a lasting result over time», observes Dogliotti and confirms Erzegovesi: «Le evidence is not conclusive. And the worst risk is that they follow fasting binges: many patients delude themselves, with a day or a few hours of caloric restriction, that they can continue to eat junk food the rest of the time, but it’s not like that.’ In the case of a choice guided by a specialist, however, it’s a good way to help a weight loss especially when the calorie restriction does not lead to subsequent “compensations” and perhaps affects the evening meal (as previously written, ndr).