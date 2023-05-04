Is fasting (intermittent or not) good for the body? What science says – breaking latest news

Of Silvia Turin

What are the types of fasting, how to do it, who can practice it. The proven beneficial effects, the contraindications and the (unexpected) answer to the question: does it also help you lose weight?

Occasionally, but more and more frequently, one hears of people practicing some form of fast. This is usually the so-called intermittent fasting which does not involve a total abstention from food. This practice is not necessarily chosen for lose weightbut also because it is common belief that fasting do well all’organismo. cos? Before we figure it out with the help of experts, let’s clarify what are the shapes of possible intermittent fasting (see also infographic below, ndr) because they affect the body differently. The most frequent are: one day a week, a few days a month, one meal a day, an hourly fast. The most used method is the latter: 16 hours on an empty stomachin the other 8 you eat with or without calorie restriction.

Is it good or not? What does science say about the effects of fasting? Studies for years have focused on the animal model (laboratory mice, ed) and the first results suggested an important effect on the longevity and general well-being of the whole organism – he explains Elena Dogliotti, nutritionist biologist and scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation —. Later, thanks to more evidence on humans, it was seen that the fast it can have counterproductive effects: it slows down the metabolism, negatively affects the circadian rhythm and the production of hormones, it can lead to malnutrition. He confirms Stefano Erzegovesinutritionist and psychiatrist: The male mice subjected to a fasting diet were healthier and lived longer than the mice that ate more frequently, but the human being has a very different functioning complexity from that of a mouse. Total fasting, especially if done without medical supervision (but we will talk about it in more detail later, ndr), causes in the organism a forte stresswhich is unhealthy: The body “squeeze” itself to obtain the missing sugars and so on lowers the basal metabolic rate a little to “resist” in the absence of resources e raise the level of

cortisol, the excess of which (those who take cortisone know this well) can lead to important in the long run both physical and mental consequences (fluid retention, blood sugar imbalances, difficulty losing weight, decreased immunity, gastric erosions/ulcers and mood swings). See also Even the stars die - La Stampa The evidence leans towards exclude total fasting and practice intermittent fastingbut even in this case it is necessary to make a distinction: if total abstention from food causes stress in the organism (which can also be psychological, see below, ndr) the choice should fall on the hourly forms, which still leave a limited space for an empty stomach. Having said that, one cannot speak of fasting without making the consideration that there is calorie restriction that this practice actually entails (eating less), in a society of abundance and junk foods can only do us good in general: Calorie restriction reduces risk factors for chronic diseases typical of our age (cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes 2, tumors and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s) – considers Erzegovesi -, because it activates specific responses that reduce the indicators of the inflammatory state

and those related to increased cardiovascular risk. Despite this, to date we cannot draw any conclusions that they are definitive on the effects of intermittent fasting, because the great personal variability leads to making it very difficult to analyze the results of these studies which sometimes appear conflicting, says Dogliotti. The second consideration that holds in general that eating little (or nothing) in the evening and having dinner early are two cure-alls: this is why, in the most used form of fasting, the 16:8 hourly one, distinctions must be made. Skipping breakfast doesn’t have the same effects as skipping dinner:

The metabolism of sugars and insulin follows our circadian rhythms, therefore eating in the 8-16 range (when the sun is highest on the horizon) is the best thing – clarifies Stefano Erzegovesi -. If you consume too much in the afternoon and, above all, in the evening, you “collide” with greater insulin resistance (this concerns all people, not just diabetics) and moreover, the evening meal close to sleep makes the mechanisms of brain cleansing that are activated at night, as well as sleep itself. See also HEALTH SCENARIO / If an antibiotic is enough to understand the challenge of the patient-operator relationship

Good effects recorded There is little truly conclusive scientific evidence, but it is there many points in favor of an occasional fast done according to some criteria (which we will explain later, ndr): can be a useful tool for regulate body weight, circadian rhythms, and chronic low-grade inflammation. Then there are observational studies (which record an association between a behavior and a result obtained, without demonstrating the causal link) which list numerous benefits connected to intermittent fasting (with or without calorie restriction). Many people tell of a better mental efficiency: it would be due to the increase in the levels of neurogenesis, the development of new brain cells and nervous tissue – says Erzegovesi -. An organism at rest from the daily work of digesting food also manages to “burn” waste material more efficiently, for this reason one may feel less “bloated”.

Negative effects There are also side effects, though, including psychological ones. The drop in blood sugar

for example – continues Erzegovesi -, glucose (sugar, ed) the fuel preferred by our cells which, when they have to feed on “makeshift” fuels, can give signals of tiredness. This lack of blood sugar could also make you feel “

angry,” sad or irritable. Add to this the possible onset of some heachachedue to ketosis (the metabolic state in which the body has run out of sugar). The contraindications, in the case of some categories of people, are even greater: Fasting influences circadian rhythms – adds Dogliotti – and the production of hormones, so it could have an influence negative on the hormonal cycle, on fertility. Fasting is a medical act – warns Erzegovesi -, and as such not indicated to everyone: in the growth phases (minors, pregnant or breastfeeding women) cells need a stable and constant energy supply, so it should be avoided. Furthermore, any form of caloric restriction can change the absorption and quantity of the active ingredient medicine that we take, also not recommended during convalescence or illnessma

especially for those suffering from a eating disorder. The intermittent fasting diet has been and is still being tested even during the oncological therapies – says Dr. Dogliotti -, but even in this case it is very difficult to be able to draw statistically significant conclusions. The results would seem to point towards the fact that a fast during the acute phase of the administration of chemotherapy would strengthen healthy cells and to weaken the sick ones, but it is not yet possible to say it for everyone. It should be characterized by individual tumor type and patient age. And the differences are many. See also Silicon Valley Bank, why are only the European stock markets collapsing? The economist Baglioni: «Emotional reaction, the crisis will remain limited» - The interview

Does it make you lose weight? Il intermittent fasting is successful because easily practicable and it can (the potential meaning is underlined) do well, but in many cases it is used only as a shortcut with the aim of losing weight, within more or less balanced diets. a good way to lose weight? There is no evidence that show us that an intermittent fasting diet is better than the classic one Mediterranean diet with calorie restriction to have a lasting result over time, observes Dogliotti and confirms Erzegovesi: Le evidence is not conclusive. And the worst risk is what they follow after fasting binges: many patients delude themselves, with a day or a few hours of caloric restriction, that they can continue to eat junk food the rest of the time, but it’s not like that. In the case of a choice guided by a specialist, however, a good way to help a weight loss especially when the caloric restriction does not involve subsequent compensations and perhaps touches the evening meal (as previously written, ndr).

Advice for people without pathologies Some final advice can be given: Rely on specialists, both as regards nutrition linked to pathologies, and for the desire to reduce fat mass, Dogliotti reiterates. Fasting does not necessarily mean not touching food – advises Erzegovesi -. The best choice to practice it without trauma that of partial abstinence, such as 12 hours a day, one or at most two non-consecutive days per week, or a calorie restriction that resembles



“lean days” of our grandparents, with light meals composed of vegetables and “good” fats, such as nuts and extra virgin olive oil for dressing salads or vegetable purées.