Il fluoro it is a common ingredient in oral care products, such as i toothpastesbecause it has proven to be very effective in the prevention of dental caries: it has always been administered to children and recommended by all dentists.

There have been some concerns in the past about the safety of fluoride, itself being one neurotossinabut a recent study has attempted to outline the potential role of fluoride in the pathogenesis of brain tumorsincluding i glioblastomi (GBM).

In this study it is shown for the first time that fluoride can potentially affect the generally accepted signaling pathways implicated in the formation and clinical course of glioblastomas. Fluoride compounds easily cross the blood-brain barrier. Increased oxidative stress, disruption of multiple cellular pathways, and microglial activation are just a few recent examples reports on the role of fluoride in the central nervous system (SNC).

The effects of fluoride on the human body are still a matter of controversy. However, given the increased incidence of brain tumors, especially in children, and the numerous reports of fluoride effects on the CNS, it is worth examining these mechanisms more closely in the context of brain tumors, including gliomas.

At this point, waiting for the scientific community to clarify this discovery better, we feel like applying the precautionary principle ed avoid using toothpaste with fluoride.

Solid toothpaste without fluoride

Il solid toothpaste is an innovative and sustainable solution for cleaning teeth, in which the traditional plastic tube is replaced by solid tablets. This technology has a positive impact on the environment, significantly reducing the use of plastic, and at the same time ensures effective cleaning of the teeth.

One of the companies that has developed a successful product is CLIIN, a Turin startup that has developed a solid toothpaste in tablets, whose production is 100% Made in Italy, Vegan and Cruelty Free. Their formulation is free from harmful chemicals such as silicones, mineral oils, parabens, sulphates, SLES / SLS, PEG and PPG, and the production takes place without the use of water.

Il CLIIN dispenser it has an elegant and modern design, made of satin glass, which makes it a piece of furniture for the bathroom.

L’using solid toothpaste is simple: just take a tablet, put it in your mouth and chew it until it crumbles. Then, wet the head of your toothbrush, manual or electric, and brush your teeth as you normally would. Finally, it is important to rinse thoroughly to avoid product residues in the mouth.

Solid toothpaste is an innovative and eco-sustainable solution for cleaning teeth. Its production without the use of water and the reduction in the use of plastic make it an environmentally friendly product, and the natural and safe formulation make it an interesting option for those looking for natural and cruelty-free products.

