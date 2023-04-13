Common opinion tends to believe that going to the bathroom every day is necessary to guarantee the proper functioning of the organism and that intestinal regularity is clear proof that our body is working the right way. In reality, several scholars point out that this belief is not entirely true and that, indeed, it is normal that there are some days where there is no stimulus. So that’s not why you need to worry.

The QUARTZ site involved several experts to understand their point of view and everyone agrees that there is no cause for alarm if the evacuation is not daily. According to gastroenterologist Christopher Hair, for example, the complexity of the human body explains different behaviors from one person to another: in sleep, urination and defecation. Thus a normal habit for one subject – going to the bathroom every day – is simply not normal for another, without there being problems or pathologies that deserve to be investigated.

The data, then, reveal that less than 40% of healthy people goes to the bathroom every day while an average considered ‘healthy’ ranges from three times a day to three times a week. In this regard, another specialist in gastroenterology, Dan Worthley, consulted by the portal, refers to a recent research conducted on over four thousand subjects. On the basis of what emerged, in addition to the frequency of defecation, shape and form are important consistencywhich can reveal anomalies that should not be underestimated.

Furthermore, as researcher Damien Belobrajdic argues, emptying the intestines every day is not essential for the proper functioning of the ‘digestive system. Overall, you should only be concerned when you find yourself needing to go to the bathroom less than three times a week. In that case, in fact, constipation can lead complications annoying as hemorrhoids and fissures. How to fight it? Drinking lots of water and choosing foods rich in fiber.