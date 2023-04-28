Is gonorrhea also transmitted with kisses?

The gonorrhea is transmitted by kissing. The scientists’ alarm comes after the diffusion of a study by the Sexual Health Center of Melbourne in Australia. For decades, doctors said they were convinced that the bacterium could not be spread by deep kisses, but only through unprotected sex. Now the researchers are calling for the guidelines of international societies dealing with sexually transmitted diseases to be updated.

Gonorrhea is transmitted with kisses: the same does not happen with chlamydia

The group of experts at the Australian research center has put six studies under the magnifying glass to verify if French kisses were a risk factor for gonorrhea and the clamidia. The review of these studies confirmed that kissing with saliva exchange increases the risk of getting infected. The same doesn’t happen with chlamydia. You can read the results in the journal of the sexually transmitted disease society.

Gonorrhea is transmitted with kisses: it is localized in the pharynx

A 2019 study showed that the bacteria that causes gonorrhea was easier to find in the throat than in the genitals. Consequently, the risk of contagion was higher with the kiss. The bacterium can be found in saliva. Therefore, using saliva as a lubricant can also increase the risk of transmission.

For many experts, the risk factors remain unprotected vaginal, anal and oral sex

According to the guidelines currently in force, the most important risk factors for gonorrhea infection are vaginal, oral or anal sex. Experts from the international companies argue that the passage of the bacterium through saliva is possible, but not that common. The advice remains to often undergo tests to check your sexual health, especially if you have an active and promiscuous sex life.

There is another problem with gonorrhea, which along with syphilis is the STD that is making record numbers. The disease, especially with early diagnosis, is well treated with a simple injection of antibiotics. The problem is that more and more often we are faced with strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria. This means that it will be increasingly difficult to cure yourself.

