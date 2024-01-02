Is holding your pee bad? The health consequences that not everyone knows about

Article updated on December 30, 2023

How many times have you wondered if holding your pee is bad or good? Surely many of us have had to hold our pee at least once in our lives. The causes of this behavior could have been different, one of the most trivial is not having found a bathroom nearby. Many then have the habit of waiting to return to their home and bathroom to pee. We would like to say that this condition must absolutely not become a habit. Science says that holding pee is harmful and the health consequences are very serious. So why do we put our bodies at risk by doing things that shouldn’t be done?

In this article we will go to delve into all the symptoms that occur when doing this and what diseases could arise. The signals that our body sends, whether from the stomach, belly or head, must absolutely not be underestimated.

Symptoms

The kidneys do a filtering job in our body and then fill the bladder with urine. When the bladder is full, the need to expel urine from the body arises. This is a fundamental process because it allows you to eliminate toxins and waste from the body. There are bladder problems and two things could happen: not being able to hold the pee anymore and therefore having small leaks, or holding it for a long time and having pain. The first case is much more linked to young women and is called urinary incontinence. The second case is much more dangerous because there are terrible consequences.

The second case refers to holding pee for a long time and repeating this action over time so that it becomes a habit. Pee contains toxins and waste, so holding it means, above all, developing infections. The main symptoms of this condition are:

lower abdominal pain; burning while peeing; blood in urine; losses; incontinence problems; bladder and prostate problems; kidney damage.

What needs to be done

The number of times you have to go to pee varies depending on a number of factors. Among these we have age, in the foreground, then the drugs taken, quantity of liquids taken and presence of pathologies. However, experts have identified that normally a person must urinate from 4 to 10 times a day.

If the number is smaller or larger, in these cases it is best to consult a doctor because you are undoubtedly faced with a health problem. Also, you need to be very careful if you hear it burning while peeing and whatnot color And. The darker it is, the more likely something is wrong.

