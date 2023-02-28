Milan, 28 February 2023 – A 62-year-old man has stabbed his partner aged 56 at 11.23 in viale Fulvio Testi in Cinisello Balsamo, in a parking.

The woman was hit in the throat, chest and legs: is in life threatening. The attack allegedly took place inside the man’s car, a Peugeot 508.

According to initial information, the attacker has already been blocked by the police of the Sesto San Giovanni Company: according to what appears, the raid could be linked to economic hardship of the couple; if the military hadn’t intervened, the man probably would have taken his own life. Investigators seized two knives from the man.

At the moment, it is not known that the two live in the area where the violence took place or that they work there. So, it’s still unclear why the pair are in the parking lot this morning.

The couple has two children and lives in Milan. There are no previous complaints or reports from the woman in the police archives.