Jannik Sinner’s winning streak continues (kiss to heaven for grandfather Josef), back from the success in the ATP 250 in Montpellier last Sunday: the South Tyrolean scores his eighth consecutive victory on the fast indoor court, eliminates the Dutch world number 61 Tallon Griekspoor in two hard-fought and surgical sets ( 7-5, 7-6) and earns the high-level challenge for the title in Rotterdam (ATP 500) with the Russian Daniil Medvedev (6-1, 6-2 in Dimitrov yesterday), who leads 4-0 in the previous . A blue tennis player returns to the final in Rotterdam 32 years after Omar Camporese, who defeated Ivan Lendl in three sets in 1991. Sunday live on Supertennis from 3.30pm.

Now the bar is raised for Jannik, who in Holland in the second round had surpassed the n.3 of the ranking Stefanos Tsitsipas. The projection of the points sees Sinner rise in the standings: from Monday it could return close to the top 10, number 12 rapidly rising in view of the American swing for the Master 1000 in Miami and Indian Wells (the ATP 250 in Marseille is also involved, where he is seeded number 2, but the blue could decide to give up to conserve energy for the US).

