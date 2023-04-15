Is it allowed and how is it used?

The weeds steal the nutrients from your plants and make the garden look untidy and unkempt. But if you don’t want to use chemicals to kill weeds, we’ll show you an amazing alternative. Use baking soda to control weeds and keep your yard safe for people and pets.

Baking soda against weeds: is it allowed and how to use it?

If you need a weed control product, it is always better to resort to natural methods. Baking soda is a natural product that is safe and effective. Note, however, that it is a broad term and only the use of baking soda, also known as baking soda, is allowed. Caustic soda is prohibited for use in the garden or on sealed surfaces as it causes severe chemical burns.

Why is baking soda better than weed killer?

Weeds make any garden look unkempt, especially when they grow between the paving stones and in the green of the lawn. While the harsh chemicals can have a negative impact on local wildlife and nature, baking soda is a natural alternative. It’s a great solution to a range of garden problems including fungus, greasy pavers and compost odors. But how to use it to destroy the unwanted weeds in the garden?

The baking soda acts as a desiccant and draws the water out of the plant cells in the leaves. However, care should be taken when using it as it can harm any plant it comes into contact with. It is best to cover any other plants and rinse with water if you have used excessive baking soda.

Before you treat the weeds in your garden with baking soda, you should check whether it is effective for the specific weed species. There is good evidence that baking soda is effective at killing liverwort, moss, and crabgrass.

How do you use baking soda to control weeds in the garden?

Ideally, you should apply the baking soda in the spring and fall when the weeds are actively growing. It also works in summer, but not as quickly. It is best to use it in the early morning hours when the plant is more active and the pores are open.

Dampen the weed and sprinkle 1 teaspoon of baking soda on it, covering the entire weed plant, including the foliage and stems. This method works well when the weeds are growing near desired plants or grasses.

The treated weed should turn brown or black after a few days. Water the weeds if there has been no rain for a week after application. The water will help the baking soda get to the roots and continue the process. Remove dead weeds from the soil with a weed remover or shovel. If necessary, repeat the process.

Replant the empty spots to avoid encouraging new weeds.

Because baking soda is highly alkaline and can change the pH of the soil after multiple uses, you’ll need to flush the soil with plenty of water after the weeds are killed.

As weeds grow on patios, driveways, and sidewalks, sweep the baking soda between the cracks where it grows. Repeat the process during the growing season.

Avoid using baking soda if the soil in your area is naturally high in salt to avoid killing the plants you want.

Fight the weeds with baking soda and vinegar

You can also mix the baking soda with another natural home remedy like vinegar or lemon juice to give it even more strength. The mixture can either be a spray or you can make a paste. Both are equally effective, depending on your preference.

Making a spray: Put 1 part baking soda and 2 parts vinegar in a spray bottle. The mixture foams and rises for a minute. Once the solution has settled, shake the bottle and spray any weeds. You can also sprinkle the plants with baking soda first and then spray them with vinegar.

Prepare a paste: Use a paste of baking soda and vinegar on the weeds in the sidewalk crevices. Mix two parts baking soda and one part vinegar in a bowl. Once the hissing has stopped, fill in the cracks with the paste or apply to the base of the weed plants. Repeat the process every other day until all weeds are killed. Rinse off the paste residue with the garden hose.

To increase the effectiveness of baking soda and vinegar, keep the weeds in your garden at bay through cultural practices. Pull out the surface weeds by hand and use the home remedies for deep-rooted weeds. Mow the lawn regularly to a height of 7 to 9 cm and cut off the weeds before they sow.