It is a much discussed topic, yet little scientifically investigated: it depends a lot on the habits of each one

Most dentists recommend brushing your teeth at least twice a day to maintain good oral hygiene. This is why many people choose to do it just before going to bed at night and in the morning when they wake up. While there is no doubt about brushing your teeth before bed, things get complicated as to which is the most suitable time to use the toothbrush and toothpaste in the morning: is it better before or after having breakfast?

For some it is not even worth asking because “the teeth are brushed after eating and that’s it”, for others it is an existential doubt that reappears every morning, still others probably had never considered the problem, perhaps until reading the title of this article. The subject is moreover debated, but despite this there is not much information in the scientific literature on what is the best practice to follow. Both approaches have advantages and disadvantages, which should be known in order to choose which side to take.

Brush your teeth before breakfast

Over the course of the night, salivation is significantly reduced and this contributes, together with other factors, to an increase in the bacteria that populate our mouth. The most evident result of this circumstance is dry mouth as soon as you wake up accompanied by a breath that is not always very pleasant, also due to what we ate the previous evening.

The colonies of bacteria that we have in the mouth feed above all on carbohydrates, consequently for them a brioche, biscuits, cereals or even bread and jam constitute a great banquet to have new energy to continue to replicate. In doing so, acids are produced that can damage the dental enamel, making the teeth more sensitive and weak, or causing inflammation of the gums.

Brushing your teeth before breakfast allows you to reduce the presence of bacteria, avoiding increasing their effect on the teeth. Toothbrush and toothpaste also favor the production of greater quantities of saliva, which helps to reduce the effects of bacteria and more generally the corrosion of the dental enamel.

After meals it would be advisable to wait between 30 and 60 minutes before brushing your teeth because acidic foods temporarily weaken the enamel, which could then be removed by the bristles of the toothbrush or by an excessively abrasive toothpaste. Acidic substances, such as orange juice or coffee, are often consumed at breakfast, consequently there are greater risks for the health of the enamel. The problem arises less in the evening because usually a few hours pass between dinner and the moment you brush your teeth before going to sleep.

Brush your teeth after breakfast

The main advantage of brushing your teeth after having breakfast is quite evident: any food residues are removed, which remaining in the mouth could favor an increase in the bacterial load or make the oral cavity more acidic. Considering that many hours pass after breakfast before the next meal, you can have a “cleaner” mouth.

As for bacteria, although there is not much scientific research to base it on, it is believed that breakfast is too short a meal to lead to a significant increase in their presence while eating, consequently the possible negative effect is quite limited . The very fact of brushing your teeth after breakfast allows you to eliminate a large part of those bacteria, before they can do any particular damage.

There are also conflicting opinions on the potential damage due to brushing your teeth immediately after having eaten breakfast. It is true that acidic substances are consumed, but the exposure time and the rapidity of the meal probably make the effect on the enamel marginal. A tip is to rinse with water to reduce the presence of residues, waiting to brush your teeth later.

So?

As you may have guessed, there is no clear answer, mainly due to the difficulty of conducting studies which then lead to results that are not only significant, but also reliable. The causes of dental problems are many, they derive from the habits of each individual and ultimately from the way it is done, as is often the case with things concerning health.

In the midst of so much uncertainty, one can still adhere to a certain pragmatism. Considering that it is important to brush your teeth at least twice a day, it is advisable to choose the routine that makes this condition more easily possible. For example, those who are always late in the morning and run away with breakfast still in their throats, or decide to have it quickly away from home, have more chances of not forgetting to brush their teeth if they do it first thing when they wake up, compared to those who manages to devote more time to cereals, biscuits and jams.

