Home » Is it better to drink water during or after main meals? – breaking latest news
Health

Is it better to drink water during or after main meals? – breaking latest news

by admin
Is it better to drink water during or after main meals? – breaking latest news
Of Andrea Ghiselli

it is advisable to drink water (and only water) during the meal, in small sips, starting with the first bites. This allows you to improve chewing, swallowing and digestion of food

Is it necessary to drink when you eat to digest well? And, if so, better during or after meals?

He answers Andrea Ghisellidirector of the 1st level Master in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (VAI AL FORUM)

the belief is quite widespread, often induced by too many visits to non-institutional websites, that drinking during meals is harmful because the dilution of gastric juices would lengthen digestion times. But there is nothing true and one of the false beliefs also reported in the Italian guidelines for healthy eating. In fact, water is essential for proper digestion of food and for the absorption of nutrients. Starting the path of food from the oral phase, water is necessary both for correct chewing and to facilitate swallowing. This task entrusted to saliva and it is advisable to drink just to make the body water and favor proper salivationas well as to cleanse the mucous membranes and palate.

Water dilutes gastric juices, but these are specially secreted in the right quantity to be diluted, so as to allow the solution and therefore the continuous mixing with the digestive enzymes which will best attack the food components, making them suitable for absorption. Even when partially digested food leaves the stomach and reaches the intestines, water is needed both for digestion to continue and for nutrient absorption. A right amount of aqueous solution can in fact be more easily distributed over the entire surface of the intestine dedicated to the absorption of nutrients. Water is also important for the progression of digested food throughout the intestinal tractas well as to give volume and the right consistency to the feces.

See also  Horror in Haiti, 13 gang members lynched and burned alive by mob

Furthermore, water has a function on the sense of satiety. In fact, satiety can be induced both by chemical stimuli (composition of the meal) and by physical stimuli (distension of the gastric wall), which together give the signal that we have eaten enough. The distension of the walls of the stomach, determined by the increase in volume of its contents by water, able to contribute to satiety and therefore it is important to drink during meals also as a strategy for weight loss, even if obviously we cannot rely on water alone. therefore it is advisable to drink water (and only water) during the meal, in small sips, starting with the first bites. This will allow for improvement chewing, swallowing and digesting foodas well as giving the right sense of satiety.

April 27, 2023 (change April 27, 2023 | 07:38)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

What helps against herpes? Quick and helpful tips

The secret to convincing yourself to exercise? Love...

These summer bloomers need little water

Pras Michel, former singer of the Fugees, convicted...

Allied foods of the brain: which ones to...

German Bundestag – Left calls for sustainable financing...

An electronic pill to regulate appetite

ISMART Developments is the first company to receive...

the camallo no vax confesses to the murder...

Eating fruit after meals makes you like this

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy