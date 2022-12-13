An athlete and scientist tries to answer the age-old question: in the gym, do you prefer heavy or light loads with more repetitions?

It is the dilemma of those who practice strength and resistance training such as body building, even in its lighter variants: Is it better to lift heavy loads for a few repetitions or lighter weights but on a higher number of repetitions? A doubly authoritative scientist tried to dispel this doubt a few days ago: Mandy Hagstrom. A lecturer in exercise physiology at Sydney’s School of Health Sciences, Hangstrom is also a former Commonwealth powerlifting gold medalist and Olympic national weightlifting champion. So, who better than her to solve the age-old question?

Weight vs Reps: Who Wins? — In an article in the scientific journal The ConversationHagstrom explains that, in summary, the choice depends on our goals. “In short: if your goal is to build strength and serious bone density, heavy lifting is an efficient way to do it. But if you can’t lift heavy loads or it’s not for you, don’t think that lifting lighter weights is a complete waste of time.”

Bodybuilding: What is meant by heavy load? — Before understanding which type of exercise is right for us, it is good to clarify what is meant by heavy load. "What is heavy for one person may be child's play for another," writes the scientist. "In weight training, the heaviness of a load is often expressed as a percentage of maximum of one repetition (often abbreviated to "1RM"). The one-rep max is the maximum weight you can successfully lift once. About 80% of your one-rep max is often referred to as high intensity or heavy lifting. About 40% or less of a one-rep max is often referred to as low intensity. In other words, Hagstrom continues, lifting 80% of your rep max would allow you to do about 8 reps. The more iterations we do, the less accurate the relationship. But some estimates are that you could do about 20 reps at 60 percent of your one-rep max (of course, this varies by person)."

It’s worth remembering that not everyone can lift heavy loads, whether it’s because of age, an injury, or simply because they’re new to the sport. “But the key thing is this: if you’re going to train at a lower intensity, say 40% of your max, you’ll need to do a lot of reps to have benefits”, explains the scientist.

The advantage of lifting heavy loads — “Lifting loads ranging from 40% to 80% of a one-repetition maximum have been shown to cause improvements in muscle mass (hypertrophy). However, research also shows that you need to lift heavier and heavier loads to maximize gains in muscle strength. High-intensity exercise is probably the most effective type of exercise for maintaining and improving bone health. Research also tells us what the best approach to bone health is combine high intensity resistance and high impact trainingHagstrom continues. But low-intensity workouts shouldn’t be underestimated: “Studies have shown that participation in classes of BodyPump repetitions and low intensity may compensate for age-related reductions in lumbar spine bone mineral density.”

So the advice:If you choose to lift lighter weights, you will need to do more reps to get the same benefits you would get by lifting heavy weights. We know that when lifting lighter weights, muscle failure is likely to be required to stimulate muscle growth. In other words, you’ll probably have to lift them to exhaustion. While heavy lifting can give you the same advantage without having to go to the point of exhaustion”.

Light or heavy loads? To each his own — "There may also be differences in how older men and women respond to resistance training. For example, older men may benefit from higher intensity programs, while women of the same age group may actually benefit from higher volume (more reps) programs," Hagstrom explains in her article, before pointing out that the However, low-load training is not easy at all…

“It’s actually really uncomfortable to do a low load/high rep workout to failure, or close to it (remember: training to failure means getting to a point where you can no longer lift the weight) requires a significant degree of motivation and willingness to tolerate discomfort.” In fact, low-load training without serious effort is unlikely to lead to significant improvements in muscle growth and strength. “So if you choose this style, make sure you’re ready to commit.” On the other hand, lightweights have their advantages. One of all they are portable, they don’t cost much and you can also keep them at home. “For many, they are also not so intimidating,” comments the athlete-scientist.