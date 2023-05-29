Home » Is it better to run or walk to lose weight? The definitive answer you don’t expect
Health

Exercise is essential to keep fit. But is it better to run or walk? Here’s what to do

Many wonder if it is better to go to run or prefer the walk to achieve weight loss results. Both running and walking can be effective in helping you lose weight, but the choice depends on several factors.

We usually think that running is the best solution but there are also those who believe that walking can be the best choice for weight loss. In essence, a dispute that never ends. The certain thing is that, in order to obtain good results and lose weight effectively, i.e. slowly and steadily, with proper nutrition, it is recommended to combine movement. Here’s how to choose between running and walking.

Running is generally considered a more strenuous activity than walking and can burn more calories in the same period of time. If you are in good physical shape and enjoy running, you may benefit more from running for weight loss. It must be said that high-intensity running can increase metabolism and promote the loss of body fat.

On the other hand, walking is an activity more accessible for many people and is less taxing on the joints than running. Walking can be a great option if you’re new to exercise or have joint problems. You can however burn calories walkingespecially if you engage in brisk walking or uphill walking.

The important thing is to choose an activity that you enjoy and that allows you to engage regularly. Consistency in exercise is essential to achieve lasting results. If you have the time and energy, you might as well alternate running and walking to get benefits from both.

It would be really optimal to alternate high-frequency training with low-frequency training, such as, for example, running for a certain number of minutes and walking for a certain number of minutes.

Also remember that nutrition plays an essential role in weight loss. It is important to follow one balanced diet and control calories consumed, in addition to nutrients.

In general, it is recommended that you consult a doctor or fitness professional before starting a new training program, in order to receive personalized advice adapted to your needs.

