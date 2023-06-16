Is it good to drink sparkling water every day? Expert opinion

Sparkling water is often “demonized” in diets, but is it really bad or can you drink it every day?

Mostly often those who do not like to consume watertend to drink carbonated water because it is more palatable.

Obviously it is good to separate what is the consumption of sparkling water from what is the consumption of carbonated drinks with added sugars.

Drinking sparkling water every day: pros and cons

According to experts drinks and the like with sugars and gas must be banned from feeding. This applies not only to those who want to lose weight but to everyone, as they are responsible for intestinal problems, unhealthy accumulation of sugars and even tooth deficits. As far as the consumption of sparkling water is concerned, the question is different, certainly if it can facilitate the daily consumption of water it is a good practice.

Drinking is essential and keeping hydrated, especially with the heat, is very important. Obviously those who find it difficult to consume 2 liters of fresh water every day can fall back on the one with gas provided they drink. The water is essential for the organism, we are made up mostly of water and to regulate the whole functioning of the organism we must drink. There are no alternatives.

According to some studies, sparkling water helps digestion and for many there is actually this practical aspect in consumption, however it is certainly not suitable for those suffering from gastroesophageal reflux, stomach problems or other similar ailments. This is because in most cases waters of this type are made with carbon dioxide. Alone some products are natural, otherwise it’s actually just gas. Today there are also tools for producing sparkling water at home, even if it’s nothing new, even fifty years ago this was produced at a domestic level, then the bottled water boom arrived and now we’re back to the beginning again.

Sparkling water you can drink it every day, apparently there are no particular contraindications but some negative aspects must be considered. In addition to the stomach issue, in fact, there is the erosion of the tooth enamel which is certainly to be considered, the alteration of the pH which in this case is different from that of normal water. The ideal is to always balance things out. According to doctors, it’s fine to drink sparkling water as long as it doesn’t become the only alternative during the day. However, it is necessary to promote the use of natural water which also helps to restore all the levels of necessary mineral salts.