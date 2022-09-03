Chicken skin is considered a delicacy by many, but is it really healthy to consume it? Here’s what the experts say.

As stated in a document from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the world production of poultry meat went from 9 million tons in the early 1960s to 133 million tons in 2020, a significant increase due to the constant growing demand (which also led to the birth of the infamous intensive farming). Also in 2020, poultry meat represented the 40 percent of meat produced globally, making chicken the most consumed animal by humans. Precisely because of such widespread consumption, facilitated by the fact that chicken sells cheaply compared to other types of meat, it is good to know some properties of the food. One of the most frequently asked questions, for example, is how healthy it is also eat the skinfor many considered an indispensable delicacy.

In an interview with the BBC the nutritionist María Dolores Fernández Pazos of the Centro de Información Nutricional de Carne de Pollo (CINCAP) for Argentina stressed that when chicken is cooked, the “healthiest and most general” recommendation for the population is precisely to remove the skin before preparing it. The reason is all in the increase of calorie it’s us extra fat that would be added to the dish. “Chicken skin is 32 percent fat, we mean for every 100 grams of skin we prepare, there are 32 grams of fat,” said the nutritionist. Among the fats present in the skin of the chicken, two thirds are represented by unsaturated fatsthose generally called “good fats” because they are not responsible for cardiovascular pathologies (unlike saturated fats). They are found mainly in foods of vegetable origin and this is why they are generally considered healthier than products related to animals (meat, sausages, dairy products etc etc). But in the skin of the chicken there is also a third of saturated fatsprecisely those harmful to health, which contribute to increasing the level of bad cholesterol (LDL). It is so named because it can trigger theatherosclerosissettling on the walls of blood vessels and catalyzing the risk of serious diseases such asmyocardial infarction.

As explained by the Argentine nutritionist, the fat level of the chicken skin is the same as that of the meat, therefore “if we cut the chicken with the skin, we increase the calorie intake of each portion by about 50 percent”. “If we prepare 196 grams of skinless breast, that means we prepare 284 calories, 80 percent of the calories from protein and 20 percent from fat,” concluded the expert. For all these reasons, the nutritionist specifies to avoid adding skin to one’s plate, precisely to avoid an excess of extra fat and calories. Another thing that should not be done, specifies Dr. Fernández Pazos, is refreeze the meat chicken after defrosting it; this procedure is in fact recommended only with cooked meat, not with raw meat. To defrost it also recommends put it in the fridge and don’t leave it to room temperaturebecause this process favors the development of microorganisms. Hand washing and washing is recommended before preparing the chicken cooking it must be adequate, with no pink parts in or near bones and joints.