According to the expert’s point of view, it is not possible to clearly establish whether a vegan diet has even greater benefits than a less restrictive vegetarian diet. “Most studies do not separate vegan from vegetarian diets – underlines Dr. McManus – so we don’t have much evidence comparing one vegetarian diet with another.”

What would seem certain is that a vegan diet, if not properly structured, can also involve health risks, especially for children, adolescents and the elderly. Eliminating products of animal origin, in fact, underlines the expert, could lead to lack of some key nutrientsin particular if it focuses on subjects over 50. Which?

First of all the soccer, important for many functions, particularly for the health of bones, teeth, heart, nerves and nerve transmission, and blood. Then that of proteinsessential for having strong muscles, bones and skin, in particular after a certain age when there is a physiological tendency to lose muscle and bone mass and longer healing times may be encountered in the event of wounds.

Not only. Following an improperly planned vegan diet, after the age of 50, can also lead to one Vitamin B 12 deficiencya vitamin coming only from food of animal origin and fundamental for DNA (together with folic acid this vitamin assists the synthesis of DNA and RNA), the formation of red blood cells (in the prevention of pernicious anemia) and new cells, the metabolism of glucose, well-being of the nervous systemthe synthesis of serotonin and the prevention of hyperhomocysteinemia, being an important enzymatic cofactor.

«Other important deficiencies that can be found in a vegan diet, if not properly formulated, are linked to the intake of fatty acids of the omega-3 series and to vitamin D – also explains the doctor Maria Paola ZampellaNutritionist Biologist specialized in Food Sciences at Humanitas Medical Care in Monza – which can be acquired focusing on nuts and good quality oil seeds ».

Finally, a vegan diet could prove to be excessively restrictive also from the caloric point of view, causing fatigue and a state of malnutrition, or vice versa even excessive from the caloric point of view if you compensate for the absence of animal products with a high carbohydrate content simple and complex.

How to avoid deficiencies or excesses?

According to the nutritionist, these risks can be contained by following targeted strategies.