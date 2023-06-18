Is it possible not to gain weight in menopause? More than a drastic diet it would be better to prevent. that’s how

Fat: from hips to belly

It’s not just about estrogen, but also about fat in the right places. During childbearing age women are better protected from heart attacks and strokes also thanks to a lower degree of inflammation in the central nervous system and for a long time it was thought that this was largely thanks to female hormones, but these are only a part of history. The credit also goes to the subcutaneous fat, which women tend to accumulate on the hips and thighs: although it is hated by those who struggle with one or more sizes too many, it has a protective and anti-inflammatory effect on the brain. With menopause in women there is a turning point: the decrease in estrogen changes the way in which fat is distributed and the subcutaneous fat tends to decrease as the waist grows. In short, the hated bacon that many fifty-year-olds have to deal with is (not a little) bad for their health.

The really “critical” age

Already around the age of 35-40 women begin to struggle to stay within the weight limits, but around menopause the battle becomes tougher. Experts admitted this during the last congress of the North American Menopause Society, pointing out that about two thirds of over 50s have problems with being overweight: it is partly the fault of age, because over the years we tend to lose lean muscle mass , which is the great calorie consumer of our body, which therefore, as we age, has a slower metabolism. However, research by Duke University has shown that the metabolism really “falls asleep” only after the age of 60; the decisive element is therefore precisely the menopause, when the whole body reorganizes itself to adapt to the decline in female hormones.

The formula: -20% +20%

«Weight gain is a phenomenon that accompanies menopause: sensitivity to insulin, the hormone that uses up the energy of sugars, decreases, while inflammatory factors increase and emotional hunger grows, which drives us to eat for balance the mood», explains Rossella Nappi, director of the Endocrinological and Menopause Gynecology Unit of the Irccs Fondazione San Matteo in Pavia and next president of the International Menopause Society. «To compensate for the tendency to put on weight we should eat 20% less and move 20% more; many do not and so in the critical period, which goes from the two years before the last period, which marks the beginning of menopause, to the following year, they acquire an average of 3 to 6 kilos, which translates into 5-6 extra inches of waistline.”

From «pear» to «apple»

Changing size is an element of discomfort, but beyond the aesthetics it is also a health problem. In fact, during the childbearing age, estrogens help deposit excess fat where it doesn’t hurt, giving women the typical “pear” shape with more robust hips and thighs: here fat is a neutral deposit or even useful for reducing degree of inflammation in the brain, as the latest studies suggest. However, when estrogen begins to run low, the fat ends up on the belly and tends more towards the dangerous “apple” shape: abdominal fat, which also covers internal organs such as the liver, heart and blood vessels, can produce pro-inflammatory substances and pro-tumor, promotes atherosclerosis, “throttles” the liver by increasing the general inflammation. The result? The risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, sexual dysfunctions, kidney problems, some tumors such as breast, endometrial and colorectal cancer rises.

What diet

“Countering weight gain in menopause is essential for health,” says Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology. In fact, the belly increases not only by eating too much fat, but also if you overdo it with simple sugars and foods with a high glycemic index, which contain sugars that are absorbed quickly and give a more immediate and higher blood sugar peak: also for this reason in peri-menopause he menopause is ideal for the Mediterranean diet, in which most of the energy comes from complex carbohydrates and is abundant with vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

The decisive three years

Eat less and better and move more, but there are other “tricks” to not gain weight in menopause or maybe lose weight. «The most critical period is short, but decisive: in the three years between menopause it is important to do more physical activity, to keep the metabolism active and gain less weight, and pay attention not only to how much but also how you eat». adds Nappi. «Emotional hunger must be fought because it increases caloric income without almost realizing it; then it matters how you eat because today we know that doing it under stress, in a hurry, perhaps feeling guilty because we treat ourselves to a chocolate, leads to greater weight gain ». Since after entering menopause it is even more difficult to lose weight, the moment in which to invest the maximum energy to stay fit is perimenopause, when the cycle begins to be irregular.

Keep an eye on the clock

The rule therefore is to move more and eat less, but with an eye on the clock: for your metabolism, walking briskly early in the morning is better than doing it in the afternoon. It is also important to eat gradually less throughout the day: the same plate of pasta has a different metabolic and energy effect at noon or at dinner, when it is more likely to turn into fat. Respecting the intervals between meals is also useful: after eating for a couple of hours we use glucose as a source of energy, but if in this phase we drink a sugary drink everything freezes and the fat is not “melted”.

What exercises

“In this same period then the flexibility of the metabolism decreases, i.e. the ability to respond and adapt to the metabolic changes required during physical activity: to keep it at its maximum and thus continue to burn more calories, you need to preserve lean body mass, dedicating yourself to a endurance physical activity, such as swimming or walking, combined with moderate to high intensity workouts to maximize metabolic capacity. Moreover, exercise is also the best way to maintain weight loss over time», concludes Nappi.

Hormone replacement therapy

Hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, can be helpful for weight control in menopause: “It shouldn’t be used for this sole purpose,” explained Ekta Kapoor of the US Mayo Clinic, “however, it can improve body composition and promote the redistribution of visceral fat towards the hips and thighs, where it is least dangerous. This is confirmed by Rossella Nappi, who specifies: “Women who take HRT gain less weight because they maintain a proportion of estrogen that is useful for not allowing visceral fat to accumulate”. HRT should not be prescribed to lose weight but to accompany the transition phase in women in whom symptoms, such as hot flashes, are very pronounced, which are an indicator of greater cardiovascular fragility and therefore of the need to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes with a period of hormone treatment. Without fearing (too much) the risk of breast cancer: “Tos increases it, but only slightly: with the treatment, 1.3 women out of a thousand will develop cancer instead of just one,” says Nappi. “Not only that, gaining weight increases the likelihood of breast cancer more than a correctly prescribed HRT.”

