Is it possible to develop a vaccine against both influenza and Covid?

Is it possible to develop a vaccine against both influenza and Covid?

Absolutely yes. The mRna technique allows it and combined vaccines are already being developed. But protein vaccines also allow it, because different proteins can be put together, perhaps with an adjuvant. We have to consider that the flu vaccine already consists of proteins, such as neuraminidase and hemagglutinin, and can be with or without an adjuvant. If the Sars-Cov2 spike protein can also be added to these by evaluating the various interferences – and combined protein vaccines are already under development – it is possible to create products with action against both the flu and the coronavirus.

What you need to do is establish the dosages, because when you put more protein into a vaccine there are always interferences, so you need to carefully evaluate the levels. There are already clinical trials underway: certainly in the future we would have combination vaccines and we could go from co-administration to a single vaccine. This would be very useful in the event that we have a very clear seasonality for the coronavirus.

*Pierluigi Lopalco is professor of hygiene at the University of Salento

