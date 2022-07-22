Home » Salute » Cholesterol: is it possible to fight it with homeopathy?

Can you fight cholesterol with natural drugs? Many believe so but few know that supplements based on natural substances can have side effects and should be taken with caution. To say it is the same Ministry of Health.

In the last few hours, a new circular issued by Ministry of Health has decided to ban all food supplements for the purpose of lower high cholesterol that contain monacolin doses equal to or greater than 3 milligrams per dose.

In fact, as reported by Ame, Association of Endocrinologists Physicians, natural products often used to reduce high cholesterol can be harmful and full of contraindications, so they should not be used repeatedly and for long periods.

So Ame decided to inform the Italians:

that origin is not synonymous with a lack of potentially harmful effects. A natural product can be toxic and harmful in the same way as a chemical drug and it is rather its quantity that indicates any problems.

Reducing cholesterol with natural drugs: what are the risks?

But what is the risk of these drugs? It would be there monacolina K, a molecule obtained from red rice and known as the ‘natural statin’. It comes from the natural fermentation process of common red cooking rice but despite the apparent simplicity it seems to have potentially harmful effects.

Like this Vincenzo De Geronimo, Coordinator of the Ame Drugs Commissionexplained the side effects of the drug:

Although the adverse effects associated with monacolin do not differ from those associated with other statins, the easy availability without a prescription and often even in supermarkets of supplements based on this substance have favored misuse and overdoses from do-it-yourself treatments. to bring the European Union, and consequently Italy, to decide to limit the dosage.

However the expert invites anyone who has already made use of this product for lower cholesterol not to fear and to finish the product in serenity: