Is it possible to get our body used to extreme heat? Here’s what you can do – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

The human body, up to certain limits, can increase heat tolerance with a gradual acclimatization process. This reduces the risk of heat illness

In Italy and in many areas of the world the summer is very hot. July was the hottest month ever on Earth with heatwaves set to become more frequent. In Italy we are in the hottest week of the year with the heat storm Nero. But with the prospect of experiencing increasingly intense and prolonged periods of intense heat, is it possible to get our body used to developing greater heat tolerance? Mostly yes.

Acclimatization (to the heat)

The human body can protect itself from extreme temperatures by acclimatising. People acclimatised to heat because they are used to enduring extreme temperatures, since they have been living in very hot environments for some time, sweat more, but their sweat is more diluted: they disperse less electrolytes and are less likely to end up dehydrated. But even those who have never experienced extreme heat before have the potential to adapt, in small steps. Getting used to warmer temperatures can take time: you shouldn’t go out in the hot sun by doing too much too quickly: those exposed to a high heat index and not acclimatised can face serious ailments due to excessive heat such as heat stroke, congestion , dehydration, significant drops in blood pressure. Here are some tips to get used to the heat.

Get used to the heat

The best way to build your body’s tolerance for heat is to safely expose yourself to short periods of heat and humidity and gradually increase the duration of exposure. This is a process known as heat acclimation. Allowing the body to experience heat through repeated and controlled exposures, especially during physical activity, can trigger physiological adaptations that improve your ability to withstand hotter temperatures and can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness and death. First, on exposure to heat, the plasma volume expands and blood volume increases. This means that at this point the heart doesn’t have to work too hard and the body has more fluids to support sweating, an important function for keeping the body cool. As your body gets used to the heat it should also be able to sweat more efficiently and retain electrolytes better. The hallmarks of heat acclimatization are that you maintain a lower heart rate and core temperature, as well as that you sweat more, particularly in your arms and legs.

Factors affecting acclimatization

As explained by the Washington Post W. Larry Kenney, professor of physiology at Penn University People who live in warm environments most of their lives are already acclimatised, but those who live in colder environments can get there with a little training. According to experts it can usually take about one to two weeks to fully acclimate. However, you should prepare in advance before being hit by a strong heat wave. The body’s ability to adapt is influenced by a variety of factors including age, physical condition, medications taken. Improving your physical shape and maintaining good hydration is the best way to start.

Gradualit

For those starting out with a low level of fitness with a body not at all adapted to heat, Professor Kennedy recommends starting with 10-15 minutes of heat exposure each day and adding 5 minutes more every other day. At this stage you just have to walk.

Movement

Once you begin to get used to it, it becomes important to exercise during these heat exposures as this maximizes the effects: the degree of acclimatization to the heat will depend on the amount of stress and intensity of the training session.

Listen to what the body is saying

If the body begins to say: I’m overheating, I’m not well better stop. There are levels of heat and humidity that people cannot physiologically adapt to even if they are in good health. A 2020 research suggests that the limit for healthy young people is 31 degrees at 100% humidity. The human body in these cases is essentially unable to bear the situation and if the temperature rises up to 35 it is possible that even healthy individuals end up dying. With a high degree of humidity it is very difficult to prevent a body from overheating because it is no longer possible to sweat and therefore to keep the body cool.

Rest

We must not forget that the body needs time to recover from heat stress, ideally by sleeping in a cool environment. Without these recovery periods the body may become less resistant to heat during subsequent exposures and this could increase the risk of heat illness. However, the safest way to overcome heat waves is to spend most of your time in air-conditioned environments, however maintaining heat acclimatization with periodic exposures.

